A new Experience Wyoming County sign is in place in front of the Dietrich Theater on East Tioga Street in downtown Tunkhannock.

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The Wyoming County Cultural Center has partnered with the Nicholson Heritage Association to update and refresh the Experience Wyoming County signs located at the Dietrich Theater in Tunkhannock and at the Nicholson Tourism Center at the historic DL&W Railroad Station.

Funding came from the Wyoming County Room Tax Fund and the Endless Mountains Visitors Bureau as well as from the Endless Mountains Heritage Region, the Community Conservation Partnerships Program, and the Heritage and Other Parks line item under the administration of the Pennsylvania Department of the Conservation and Natural Resources, Bureau of Recreation and Conservation.

The project modernizes the maps and visitor information featured on both signs that were first placed by the Endless Mountains Heritage Region in 2020, ensuring they reflect Wyoming County’s newest outdoor destinations, including Vosburg Neck State Park and the Miller Mountain tract of the Pinchot State Forest.

According to Cain Chamberlin, Endless Mountains Heritage Region’s executive director, “These additions showcase the county’s expanding recreational opportunities and help residents and visitors more easily explore the region’s natural, cultural, and historic attractions.”

With updated graphics, current mapping, and improved wayfinding details, the refreshed signs provide accurate, accessible information that better represents the breadth of experiences available throughout Wyoming County. The collaboration between the Wyoming County Cultural Center and the Nicholson Heritage Association underscores a shared commitment to promoting local tourism, supporting community engagement, and celebrating the county’s unique heritage and outdoor recreation assets.

The updated signs are now installed and available for public viewing at both locations.