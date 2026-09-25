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The Nuremberg Community Players will present “Just Desserts” by Craig Sodaro, a murder mystery dinner theater production, at two area restaurants.

Performances are scheduled Sept. 25, 26 and 27 at The Towers Restaurant in Fern Glen. Tickets are $35. Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 25 and 26, followed by the show at 7 p.m. On Sept. 27, dinner will be served at 1:30 p.m., followed by the show at 3 p.m.

Additional performances are scheduled Oct. 9 and 10 at Four Blooms Restaurant in Drums. Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m., followed by the show at 7 p.m. Tickets are $45.

“Just Desserts” by Craig Sodaro is a mystery play revolving around the untimely death of Judge Reginald P. Cogsworth, played by Michael Lloyd. The judge is a curmudgeon who hates sweets and is judging a charity bake-off, albeit grudgingly. He perishes while judging an annual charity bake-off. The play is interactive, and the audience must deduce which of the three talented ladies who entered the contest killed the judge and why.

Was it the ditzy and garishly dressed Lucy “Scooter” Bright, portrayed by Lacey Johnson, the proud and haughty Margaret Mason, played by Brenda Sachleben, or the frumpy, cat-loving librarian Edna Mae Carter, played by Barbara Bartusik?

The old saying says, “You are what you eat.” Perhaps that will hold true with this production of “Just Desserts” as well. Each of the three suspects entered a sinfully delicious dessert into the annual charity bake-off, and each dessert represents these three women flawlessly.

Mrs. Margaret Mason entered a chocolate torte, which is as rich and full of flavor and attitude as she is. Lucy “Scooter” Bright is as buxom and flirtatious as the raspberries in her raspberry tart. Finally, the frumpy and depressing Edna Mae Carter entered a Depression-era cake which she entitled “Frugal Cake!” Since none of the characters in the play actually taste their own desserts during the course of the evening; it might be better off stated that: “You are what you bake!”

Under the direction of Todd Statuo, the cast brings this show to life. Sarah Lloyd might be channeling the spirit of the television crime sleuth Jessica Fletcher as she plays the character of Miss Peabody. She gets the audience involved in solving the crime, and her questioning of the suspects really gets the audience to think.

Each character really embraces their personality. Lacey truly brings out the true dimwittedness of her character, Lucy “Scooter” Bright. She is definitely the clueless tart of the bunch. Delightfully ditzy is the best way to describe Lacey in this role, but watch out for Scooter’s dark-sided past.

Barbara portrays Edna Mae Carter as a true sour-faced librarian who is cat-obsessed. She flawlessly captured the loneliness, sorrow and depression of a woman done wrong in several ways. Her character steals the show with her incessant wailing over her dead cat Moo-Moo. The audience cannot help but laugh — almost right in Barbara’s face — at the overwhelming affection she shows for this dead cat!

Brenda really brings out the hoity-toity attitude of Mrs. Margaret Mason. Being a rich society woman doesn’t mean that Mrs. Mason hasn’t had her fair share of run-ins with the law. I guess it is difficult to keep the speed of a Cadillac in control. She captures the “I can do nothing wrong” attitude, and you will definitely not take any pity upon her for the “pain she must endure.”

Finally, Judge Cogsworth is a man you love to hate — especially if you are a dessert lover. Michael portrays this dessert-despising curmudgeon to a tee. He believably plays the judge’s hatred of all types of desserts, be it a torte, a tart, a cake or … a woman! His strait-laced, attitude-filled portrayal of the judge allows the audience to believe that he received his “Just Desserts.”

Your taste buds are going to be in for a treat as well. Both restaurants offer a buffet-style meal. The Towers will serve house salad, roast beef, stuffed chicken, mashed potatoes, veggies, and rolls. Four Blooms’ menu will include tossed salad, roast beef with gravy, chicken marsala, mashed potatoes, penne alfredo with broccoli, corn, rolls, and assorted desserts.

Reservations are recommended, as it is expected that tickets at the door will be limited. For ticket information, call 877-718-7894 or visit the theater website at www.NurembergCommunityPlayers.org.