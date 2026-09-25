EXETER — The Wyoming Area Class of 1976 commemorated their 50th anniversary of high school graduation on Saturday, Sept. 5, by touring the Wyoming Area Secondary Center early in the day followed a reunion at The Venue by Culinary Creations, Dupont.
The Class of 1976 was the first class to graduate from the then newly built Secondary Center. To mark the occasion, a tour of the school was given by Wyoming Area School District Superintendent Jon Pollard.
Pollard directed the former students through the hallways, noting the changes and similarities in the facility since 1976.
Seventy-five classmates attended the reunion later in the evening where they were able to enjoy food and memories, and remember the 55 deceased classmates.
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