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DNA test kits remain popular gifts for the holiday season. With (believe it or not) some stores already putting out Christmas decorations and merchandise, genealogists contemplating purchasing kits should make sure their knowledge is updated.

As always, be aware that kits run the gamut from maternal or paternal lines only to those covering both. You can also find kits oriented toward health concerns or toward specific ethnicities or areas of the world.

Some offer DNA maps and send information on “cousins” whose DNA is similar to your own.

In other words, know what you are buying and for whom you are buying it. That includes your own needs, by the way.

How do you make sure your own knowledge is updated regularly, and not just in the last few months of the year? There are several ways.

“Family Tree magazine” (published six times a year) regularly runs articles offering up-to-date information on DNA testing and kit purchases.

Videos from past RootsTech events are readily available online, and they offer experts in the field giving talks on all sorts of DNA-related topics. Just search for RootsTech DNA videos and you’ll find a broad array of them.

Whether you’re ordering a kit as a gift or for your own purposes, though, remember that a good test will give you a map of places where people in the company’s database with DNA similar to yours is found.

But you still have to do the grind-it-out work of tracing the ancestors themselves apart from any test. Lots of people will have DNA comparable to your own.

DNA tests can narrow the search field. The rest is up to you and your fellow genealogists.

County Records Update: If you are not a member of the Northeast Pennsylvania Genealogical Society, you missed a highly informative guide to accessing records held by Luzerne County.

The article, in the summer newsletter of the society (sent to members), explained what records are available, where they are, and how to maximize your time and efforts to collect them together.

Those records include property deeds, wills and many more categories, all of which can be vital to our area’s genealogists researching their family history.

Luzerne County stores its records at its repository in the Hanover Industrial Park, along Middle Road in Hanover Township.

The society’s own research library is in Annex II of the Kirby Health Center on North Franklin Street in Wilkes-Barre (across from Irem Temple). It is open by appointment and to members only.

Among the highlights there are regional church records and a huge collection of high school and college yearbooks.

Check out the website for membership information. Go to www.nepgs.com. The newsletter is sent to members quarterly.

Grants for history: Two regional historical organizations have been approved by Luzerne County to receive state grants, the Times Leader has reported.

One grant of $5,000 will go to the Plymouth Historical Society for “tree removal and replacement beautification.” A grant of $40,000 will go to the Luzerne County Historical Society for “public access and site improvement” at the Swetland Homestead and the Edward Darling House.

Ancestral Visit: The Luzerne County Historical Society recently welcomed a pair of tour groups from Maine and Utah, both composed of descendants of Luke Swetland, namesake of the Swetland Homestead, to tour their ancestor’s historic home, located on Route 11 in Wyoming.

In related news, the historical society has announced that it will once again hold “A Swetland Christmas” at the historic home. Details are being announced on Facebook.

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader history and genealogy writer. Reach him at tommooney42@gmail.com.

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Tom Mooney is a Times Leader genealogy writer. Reach him at tommooney42@gmail.com.