Congregation of Holy Cross presents relic

King’s College president the Rev. Thomas P. Looney presents a relic of St. Pius X to Bishop Joseph Bambera during a Sept. 8 Mass in the Chapel of Christ the King that commemorated the 80th anniversary of King’s College.

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Just as they founded the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind., in the 1840s, and King’s College in Wilkes-Barre in 1946, priests from the Congregation of Holy Cross founded other schools, including Stonehill College in Massachusetts.

And even before Stonehill was chartered as a college in 1948, the Congregation ran a seminary at the site, which had been a dairy farm owned by the wealthy Eames family.

The seminary’s beginnings sound humble, with reports that before the seminarians moved in they cleaned out a former cow barn.

“They cleaned it out, installed electricity, put down flooring and created a chapel,” said the Rev. Thomas P. Looney, president of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre.

Humble as it was, Stonehill also had a treasure — a relic of St. Pius X that the Congregation had acquired in 1950.

The seminary eventually closed, and one of the priests who had taught there, the Rev. Thomas Campbell, brought the relic with him when he arrived at King’s College to teach theology.

“It was in our chapel for years,” Looney said, speaking not of the King’s College Chapel of Christ the King on North Street but of a smaller chapel in the priests’ residence, which at one point was in the Holy Cross Hall dormitory and then moved to another building on North Franklin Street.

This year, with the Diocese of Scranton re-establishing its own Pius X Seminary in the former Cathedral Convent in downtown Scranton, Looney felt it was appropriate for the Congregation of Holy Cross and King’s College to present the relic to the Diocese.

He made the presentation Sept. 8 during a Mass that celebrated the 80th anniversary of the first Convocation Mass to start the academic year at King’s. The Mass was celebrated by Bishop Joseph Bambera, who accepted the relic from Looney.

“I am deeply grateful to Father Looney and the Congregation of Holy Cross for this meaningful gift and for the care with which the relic of Saint Pius X has been preserved for so many years,” the bishop said in a news release. “It was especially meaningful to receive the relic at this time, just days after the Diocese of Scranton reestablished Saint Pius X Seminary in downtown Scranton.”

“The relic provides another beautiful connection between King’s College and the Diocese of Scranton, which both have a shared commitment to forming men and women who will serve the Church and our communities for generations to come,” the bishop concluded.

Noting that King’s College and the local diocese “have always had a close relationship,” Looney said that Bambera’s predecessor from the 1940s, Bishop William Hafey, invited priests from the Congregation of Holy Cross to establish a college in Wilkes-Barre.

The relic, which Looney described as “a bit of bone,” is considered a first-class relic.

“A relic of a saint is not something magical,” he said. “It’s a reminder that a holy man or a holy woman lived on earth. In our sacramental view of the world, we see this as a concrete sign of God’s goodness and how the love of God transforms people’s lives so deeply. We’re reminded that’s our calling, to become saints as well.”