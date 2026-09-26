The 2026 Wyoming Area Homecoming nominees and their escorts are, from left: Camryn Nazario, Layne Ardoline, Logan O’Malley, Chase Krogulski, Natalia Elko, Mitchell Rusinchak, Tristyn Bascomb, Francene Graham, Dan Feeney, Riley Pierce, Taylor VanScoy, Simon Pollard, Marco Altavilla, Sophia Wardell, and Jack Gravine.

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EXETER — The Wyoming Area Class of 2027 has named five girls from their class to the 2026 homecoming court.

The class has chosen “Clue” as the theme for this year’s homecoming celebration.

As part of the Homecoming tradition, each member of the court selected two escorts: a senior member of the Warrior football team to serve as her pep rally escort and a senior boy who is not a member of the football team to serve as her game escort.

The 2026 Homecoming Court nominees are:

Layne Ardoline, daughter of Sharon and Scott Ardoline of Wyoming, selected Logan O’Malley as her football escort and Camdyn Nazario as her game escort.

Natalia Elko, daughter of John and Crystal Elko of Exeter, chose Chase Krogulski as her football escort and Mitchell Rusinchak as her game escort.

Francene Graham, daughter of Maribeth and Brian Graham of Exeter, picked Gavin Feeney as her football escort and Tristyn Bascomb as her game escort.

Taylor Vanscoy, daughter of Barbara Loiacono and Justin VanScoy of West Pittston, took Riley Pierce as her football escort and Simon Pollard, her game escort.

Sophia Wardell, daughter of Nicole and Brian Wardell of West Pittston, selected Jack Gravine as her football escort and Marco Altavilla as her game escort.

2026 Wyoming Area homecoming queen will be revealed during the game pep really during school on Friday, Oct. 2, at 1:30 p.m.

The queen and her court will then be honored that evening as the Warriors take on Crestwood Area at Sobeski Stadium, West Pittston.