Queen to be chosen

The Pittston Area 2026 Homecoming nominees are, left to right: Ciera Serino, Jillian Haas, Camryn Karp, Lysandra Vanosdol, Brenna O’Malley.

🔊 Listen to this

YATESVILLE — The Pittston Area High School Class of 2027 recently selected its 2026 homecoming court.

The homecoming queen will be announced Friday, Oct. 2, during a pep rally at school. The homecoming court will be treated to a luncheon prior to the rally, hosted by the Yearbook Club.

The 2026 queen will be crowned, and she and her court will be honored during halftime of the Pittston Area Varsity Football game on Friday, Oct. 2.

The 2025 homecoming queen, Juliana Menendez, will return to crown the new queen.