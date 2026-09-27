As part of the Luzerne County Veterans Affairs trip last week, veterans and their spouses rode a tram to see various sites throughout the cemetery, including the Eternal Flame and final resting place of President John F. Kennedy.

Nearly 70 veterans and spouses visited Capitol Hill as part of the Luzerne County Veterans Affairs trip, sponsored by Cross Valley Federal Credit Union, last week. Half of the group is captured in this snapshot.

Oscar and Luzerne County Councilwoman Dawn Simmons prepare for a wreath presentation at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery last week.

Veterans saw their names on the National Military Monument at the Lincoln Memorial. The monument is a temporary digital installation that honors more than 41 million American service members who have served from the Revolutionary War to the present.

The Luzerne County Veterans Affairs name was on the ribbon at the wreath presentation at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery last week.

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We set out for a trip before sunrise on Wednesday morning.

What seemed like such an incredibly early morning was well worth it, though, once I saw the smiles on Luzerne County veterans’ faces in Washington, D.C.

As you may know, my husband, Oscar, works as the director of Luzerne County Veterans Affairs.

He’s a 20-year wartime veteran of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard who served in Afghanistan and Kuwait. He also worked as a recruiter, launching the careers of many young men and women in service to our country.

In his current role, he meets with veterans and their families, listening to their concerns and needs, while offering assistance to improve their lives.

One request he’d heard was for a possible bus trip to Washington, D.C., to see places like Arlington National Cemetery, Capitol Hill, the Lincoln Memorial, and other historic sites.

Thanks to sponsor Cross Valley Federal Credit Union and with help from the Luzerne Foundation and Congressman Rob Bresnahan’s office, the dream came to fruition.

Nearly 70 veterans and spouses or family members were able to travel on two Martz Trailways buses to our nation’s capital on Wednesday.

It filled my heart, because I knew how special it was to some of these older service members, like the Vietnam veteran we had dinner with, who recounted earlier days in Washington and the ways in which the city had changed.

I believe most of these older veterans did not know if they would get to see the Changing of the Guard ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery again in their lifetime.

This trip made that possible.

Oscar and Luzerne County Councilwoman Dawn Simmons, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, presented a wreath at the tomb in a formal, moving presentation. The wreath’s ribbon said “Luzerne County Veterans Affairs.”

We also saw the gravesites of leaders like John F. Kennedy, with the Eternal Flame burning, as well as observed families gathered for funerals of their loved ones. Silence was observed and hats were removed as we passed burial services for military men and women from around the United States.

I was grateful for Garrett Dzugan, a staff assistant in Congressman Rob Bresnahan’s office, for greeting us in Washington, giving us information about much of what we saw and taking pictures along the way.

On Capitol Hill, we took pictures on the steps we see on television every day, where laws are made and our freedoms are protected.

I really appreciated seeing the Lincoln Memorial in person. Right in front of it, the National Military Monument is still up, and we were able to bring up the names of family members who served. The monument is a living tribute to generations of military members.

It was special and rewarding to have a front row seat on a trip like this. Our veterans deserve our utmost respect and gratitude.

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Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him your thoughts at mikejmcginley@gmail.com.