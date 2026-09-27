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The Luzerne Foundation has officially kicked off its 2026–2027 Youth Advisory Committee (YAC), welcoming more than 40 high school students who will spend the year discovering what it means to give back through philanthropy, fundraising, grantmaking, volunteerism, and community engagement.

“Meaningful change does not have an age requirement,” said YAC Advisor Jessica Suda Baab. “Our goal is to connect young people with their communities today, giving them the tools and experiences to build a better tomorrow, wherever their paths may lead.”

Throughout the year, YAC members will put philanthropy into action while developing valuable skills in leadership, teamwork, communication, and decision-making. Through fundraising, grantmaking, volunteerism, and community outreach, students are given both the opportunity and the responsibility to make a meaningful difference in the community they call home.

Fundraising is an important part of that experience. Each student is challenged to raise funds to support YAC’s annual grantmaking efforts by developing creative strategies and connecting with local businesses and community members. In the process, students strengthen their skills in networking, professional communication, and advocacy. As an added incentive, the student who raises the most money will receive a $2,000 scholarship toward their education after high school.

Students then experience the other side of philanthropy by becoming grant makers themselves. Local nonprofit organizations are invited to present at YAC’s annual Nonprofit Forum in December, giving students an opportunity to learn firsthand about the needs facing their community and the organizations working to address them. YAC members evaluate the presentations, deliberate as a group, and ultimately select four to six organizations to receive grants at their annual awards banquet.

YAC also emphasizes that philanthropy extends beyond financial giving. Each student participates in at least one volunteer opportunity during the year, working alongside local organizations and seeing firsthand how giving their time and talents can make an impact.

Monthly meetings further connect students with local professionals and community leaders who share their experiences and expertise. Guest speakers explore topics including leadership, professional communication, fundraising, philanthropy, and community service, helping students build skills they can carry with them long after their time in YAC.

The 2026–2027 program is made possible through the generous sponsorship of King’s College, which welcomed students for YAC Orientation at the Sheehy-Farmer Student Center. YAC Student Leaders helped kick off the new year by welcoming new and returning members and sharing advice, guidance, and encouragement for the journey ahead.

Should you wish to support The Luzerne Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, please feel free to donate via luzernefoundation.org. If you are passionate about a cause near to your heart and want to make a difference here in Northeastern Pennsylvania, please call us at the Luzerne Foundation.

Do you want to make our community better? So do we. Let’s do it together.

Because of you and for you, we are … Here for good. ™