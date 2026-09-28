John M. Vaida is a founder of the NEPA Chamber Music Society, which will perform on Oct. 25 in the Arts at First Presbyterian series.

Singer, songwriter and guitarist Kerry Kenny will bring her Celtic-influenced music to the Arts at First Presbyterian series with a concert on Oct. 4.

🔊 Listen to this

The 2026-27 Arts at First Presbyterian concert series will open with a concert by the Kerry Kenny Band on Sunday, Oct. 4 at 4 p.m. The group is a world‑touring ensemble led by Kerry Kenny, a singer, songwriter, and guitarist known for blending Celtic‑rooted folk storytelling with contemporary pop and rock influences.

Raised in her family’s Irish pub in Archbald and inspired by global travels, Kenny plays music that often explores themes of love, loss, redemption, and resilience, delivered with a powerful, emotive voice described as “filled with honey & smoke.”

The concert is open to the public free of charge, with a free-will offering taken to help defray the cost of the event. Meet the artists at a reception held following the concert.

The church is located at 300 School Street in Clarks Summit.

Other events coming up in the series include:

• Sunday, Oct 25 at 4 p.m.: NEPA Chamber Music Society

• Sunday, November 15 at 4 p.m.: Psalm Festival

• The weekend of February 19-21, 2027: Clarks Summit Festival of Ice activities

• Sunday, March 14, 2027 at 4 p.m.: Presbybop Quintet

• Sunday, April 25, 2027 at 4 p.m.: Folk singer Matthew Black

• Saturday, May 8, 2027 at 4 p.m.: Marywood University Chamber Choir