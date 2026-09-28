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Matthew Nonnenberg, principal of the Lake-Lehman Junior/Senior High School, has announced the Homecoming Court for the 2026/2027 school year.

Members of the ninth through 12th grade classes nominated and elected members of the court during Homecoming Spirit Week, which culminates with a parade and football game against Nanticoke on Friday evening, Oct. 2, and a Homecoming Dance on Saturday, Oct. 3.

The Homecoming Queen will be crowned on Friday, and the Homecoming King will be chosen on Saturday at the dance.

Members of the court include Zachary Koval, Sara Womach, Grafton Yanuzzi, Betsy Digiovanni, Bodhi Cronin, Gianna DeCesaris, Noah Corcoran, Hannah Sell, Finian Cronin and Kate Hynick.