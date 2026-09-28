🔊 Listen to this

Twenty-two physical therapists and physical therapist assistants from Allied Services recently completed a three-day training course focused on the lumbar spine through The McKenzie Institute, an internationally recognized organization specializing in Mechanical Diagnosis and Therapy (MDT).

The intensive training, led by The McKenzie Institute instructor Brian McClenahan, provided Allied Services rehabilitation professionals with additional tools and techniques to assess and treat patients experiencing low back pain and related musculoskeletal conditions. Through classroom instruction and hands-on learning, participants expanded their knowledge of the McKenzie MDT approach and its application in clinical practice.

Mechanical Diagnosis and Therapy (MDT) is a system of assessment and treatment used by rehabilitation professionals to evaluate musculoskeletal conditions and help identify individualized treatment strategies based on a patient’s symptoms, movement and response to specific exercises.

The 22 participating physical therapists and physical therapist assistants represented Allied Services’ diverse rehabilitation programs and locations across the region.