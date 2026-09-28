The Pittston Area High School Class of 2027 recently selected their 2026 Homecoming Court.
The Homecoming Queen will be announced Friday during a pep rally at the school. The Homecoming Court will be treated to a luncheon prior to the pep rally, hosted by the Yearbook Club.
The 2026 Homecoming Queen will be crowned, and she and her court will be honored during halftime of the Pittston Area varsity football game on Friday.
The 2025 Homecoming Queen, Juliana Menendez will return to crown the new queen.
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