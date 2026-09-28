Concert by country star Ernest will be a highlight

Country star Ernest will perform Nov. 14 in the Keystone Grand Ballroom at Mohegan PA.

A $200,000 Anniversary Giveaway, a live performance by country music star Ernest, and a chance to win a premium Metallica concert getaway package are part of the celebration for Mohegan PA’s 20th birthday.

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Mohegan Pennsylvania is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and guests have the opportunity to win a variety of prizes to mark the occassion.

Guests have the chance to win a $200,000 Anniversary Giveaway, a live performance by country music star Ernest, and a chance to win a premium Metallica concert getaway package.

The festivities will also honor valued community partners throughout the region who have contributed to Mohegan Pennsylvania’s success over the past two decades. In addition, team members celebrating 20 years of service will be recognized at an exclusive appreciation event on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

“Twenty years is a big milestone for Mohegan Pennsylvania, and we can’t wait to celebrate with our guests, team members, business and community partners,” said Anthony Carlucci, president & GM of Mohegan Pennsylvania. “From major giveaways and a community appreciation event to special performances by Ernest and Cody Lohden, November will be filled with excitement as we celebrate our history and success with the people and partners that have made two decades so special.”

Ernest is headliner

Country music artist Ernest will take the stage in the Keystone Grand Ballroom at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, with special guest Cody Lohden opening the show His most recent album is the critically acclaimed Deep Blue, released in May of this year.

Ernest’s performance is one of the signature events of Mohegan Pennsylvania’s 20th Anniversary celebration.

Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster and through moheganpa.com.

$200,000 Anniversary Giveaway

Kicking off the anniversary celebration is a $200,000 Giveaway, giving guests opportunities to win big. Beginning Thursday , Oct. 1, and continuing through Nov. 14, Momentum members will earn one entry for every Status Point earned.

Guests can maximize their chances with:

• 20X entries every Friday

• 10X entries every Sunday and Tuesday

Drawings will take place on Saturday, Nov. 14, with additional details regarding drawing times, prizes and activation periods to be announced.

Ultimate Metallica Concert Getaway

Mohegan’s flagship property, Mohegan Sun, is also celebrating their 30th anniversary this fall, as well as the 25th anniversary of the award-winning 10,000-seat Mohegan Sun Arena. To help commemorate the milestone for Mohegan Sun Arena, Metallica is slated for two special performances on Nov. 19 and Nov. 21. Mohegan PA guests have a chance to be there, with the Metallica Ticket Package Giveaway going live on Nov. 1, and running through Nov. 13.

For every Status Point earned during the promotional period, Momentum members will receive one entry into the drawing.

One grand prize winner will receive:

• A complimentary three-night stay at Mohegan Sun’s luxury hotel in Connecticut

• Two premium tickets to see Metallica

• A $100 dining credit

• A Metallica and Mohegan Sun Arena 25th Anniversary gift package featuring exclusive commemorative keepsakes and collectibles

In addition, four runner-up winners will each receive $1,250 in free slot play.

The drawing will take place on Friday, Nov. 13.

Community Appreciation Event

To recognize the organizations and individuals who have helped shape its success over the past two decades, Mohegan Pennsylvania will host a special Community Appreciation Happy Hour at Breakers from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12.

Local community partners, nonprofit organizations, business leaders and members of the media will be invited to join the celebration and be recognized for their support of Mohegan Pennsylvania throughout the years.