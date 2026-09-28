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Seeking a second opinion after a diagnosis is common in healthcare. It’s usually not necessary for routine care, but it can be particularly helpful for patients who have received a serious diagnosis and are faced with complex decisions.

A second opinion means a specialist other than your current provider gives you their recommendation after reviewing your medical record, test results and diagnosis. The result of that second opinion isn’t always a different recommendation, but it can empower patients to make more informed decisions by reinforcing their first opinion or offering other treatment options.

When someone receives a rare or complex diagnosis, such as a cancer diagnosis, it can be overwhelming. There’s a breadth of information to absorb, a lot of questions to ask, and some potentially difficult decisions to make.

For those patients, a second opinion can help them feel more confident by providing clarity, more options and greater peace of mind. Getting the same recommendation from two experts can be reassuring, and getting differing opinions can shine light on alternative approaches.

Regardless of whether it confirms your original treatment plan, gives you more treatment options, or introduces you to specialists with more specific expertise, a second opinion can inform your next steps.

But how do we know when a second opinion is right for us?

You may want to consider a second opinion if you have been diagnosed with a rare or complex condition; are considering serious treatment decisions like surgery, chemotherapy or radiation; want to explore all treatment options, including clinical trials; are seeking a specialist with greater experience treating your condition; or want reassurance you’re making a good decision.

Your second opinion may teach you about treatments not available through your current provider or treatment center, or guide you to a care team that treats more cases like yours, which can lead to better outcomes.

Start seeking a second opinion by consulting your current provider. Many doctors welcome the expert perspectives of their colleagues and can help guide you to the most qualified physicians.

Prior to meeting your current provider, think about what you hope to learn, like whether there are specialists and centers with expertise in your condition nearby, whether there are less-invasive treatment options available, or whether you’re eligible for clinical trials.

Once you work through those questions with your doctor, they can make a referral for you, or you can directly reach out to another specialist or center for a consultation.

Before you schedule your second opinion, check your insurance plan. It’s good to confirm coverage ahead of time, in case you need a referral or prior authorization.

Make the specialist’s office aware that you’re seeking a second opinion, and be prepared to share details of your diagnosis and care to date.

Send your medical records. Many healthcare systems can do this electronically, but you’ll want to engage your current provider for help and confirm with your second provider that their office has received your information.

Think about timing. Your second opinion should happen quickly and not delay your care. Talk to both care teams about the best approach.

Take notes during your visit, so you can easily compare your opinions.

And keep your care teams connected. If their opinions differ, ask them to explain them clearly and connect directly.

When making your decisions, you’ll also want to consider practical factors, like recovery time, travel and your personal preferences. Remember, the goal is to make sure you’re educated, supported and confident in your care.

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Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via ae@timesleader.com.