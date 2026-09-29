General Federation of Women’s Club (GFWC) Northeastern will conduct their annual Flea Market Sale 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Craft Fair, 813 Wyoming Ave., Kingston. There will be crafts, vendors, and basket raffle along with homemade food and snacks. Shown preparing for the event are, from left: Dana Charles Clark; Judy Frank, secretary; Mary Ellen Petcavage, chairman; and Beth Bradley-Gleim, vice president.
Staff Report
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