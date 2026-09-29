In a brief return to my pita phase, I tried another of six filling recipes (as in filling half a pita) I previously downloaded from tasteofhome.com. I don’t recall ever hearing of “picadillo” before, but this mix of ground beef, onion, apple, tomato sauce, almonds, raisins and some avocado earned two big thumbs up in our circle.

Pitas plump with picadillo, and that spelling is not a peccadillo. It’s a Latin/Filipino dish of ground meat with some interesting additions.

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This proved to be one of those recipes that makes me marvel at how disparate ingredients can work so well together. Ground beef with onion, garlic and tomato sauce? Of course. Cinnamon, cumin and a dash of vinegar? Well, why not. Apple, almonds, raisins and avocado?

Made me go “ummm” before trying it, and “Yum!” after (sorry, seemed inevitable). This worked so well I’m eager to make it again. It has the bonus of being fairly quick to whip up in a single skillet. While the avocado is optional, I think it proved a fine addition in color, taste, texture and healthfulness.

I can’t say as much for the sour cream, but then I’m not a fan. Still, we had it on hand from the sour cream pancakes MT had recently tried, so I dolloped some onto a few of the stuffed pitas and happily admit that, while it was a minor player in such a complex flavor/texture combo, the coolness did brighten the taste and feel.

And yes, the first time I typed the recipe name, I made the faux pas of spelling it “peccadillo,” which, to this ink-stained wretch, seems a very “meta” mistake. The internet tells me “picadillo” comes from the Spanish verb “picar,” for “chop,” and that “picadillo” translates into “hash.”

The curious mix of ingredients certainly qualifies as a “hash” recipe, but MT, her mom and I all agreed this is much more than a quick mix by a busy short-order chef at a diner counter. “It’s like something a gourmet cook would put in their kid’s school lunch,” MT said.

Well, maybe not “put in” a lunch bag or box, but certainly worth serving in a classy cafeteria.

Regular readers may remember I went on a pita-filling kick last year. I downloaded six recipes from tasteofhome.com and tried four of them in fairly rapid succession: Roasted sweet potatoes (great), chicken Caesar (good), fresh veggie (good) and Greek beef (OK). This is the fifth from that collection, and it rates up there with the sweet taters.

Dobra chut!

Picadillo in Pita Bread (tasteofhome.com, Shirley Smith)

1 pound ground beef

1 garlic clove, minced

½ medium onion, chopped

1 small apple, peeled and chopped

¼ cup beef broth

1 tablespoon vinegar

1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce or 1 can (7-3/4 ounces) Mexican-style hot tomato sauce

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground cumin

¼ cup raisins

⅓ cup sliced almonds

6 pita pocket halves

Cubed avocado and sour cream, optional.

In a large skillet over medium heat, cook beef, garlic and onion until beef is brown and onion is soft. Drain fat. Stir in apple, broth, vinegar, tomato sauce, salt, cinnamon and cumin; simmer, stirring occasionally, until the liquid is absorbed, about 15 minutes. Stir in raisins and almonds. Adjust seasoning if necessary.

To serve, fill each pita half with beef mixture. If desired, top with avocado and a dollop of sour cream.