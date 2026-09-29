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REVIEW

“Hollow Bones”

By: Jodi Pico

Rating: 5/5

Jodi Picoult is one of my favorite authors. I have read many of her 30 bestselling novels. She is known for taking difficult, uncomfortable topics and turning them into stories that are compelling and thought-provoking. She brings well-researched and often controversial moral dilemmas to life through families and situations that are relatable to many readers. In this book, ‘Hollow Bones,’ she focuses on the national disaster of 9/11 and the personal tragedy of postpartum psychosis, a very timely subject considering the recent emotional trial of Lindsey Clancy.

Molly Fitzgerald’s mother, Eloise, was declared dead in the 9/11 disaster. Molly was only 2 months old at the time and was raised by her father, Adam, and her stepmother, Evie, her mother’s best friend. Molly grows up with an understandable fear of disasters and eventually becomes the director of emergency preparedness for the state of Rhode Island. Her husband, Jesse, who has his own experience with loss and grief, is a specialist in the police department conducting polygraph tests. They live in a constant state of readiness but are not prepared for the unexpected change that comes into their lives.

Sept. 11 was the backdrop, making it easy for Eloise to disappear. She was suffering from postpartum psychosis (PPP) and was not entirely rational. She fled to protect her baby from harm, actually believing what she was doing was best for her family. Readers now go on an emotional journey with her as she changes her name to Georgia and builds a new life for herself. Her difficult childhood may have contributed to her mental illness. Her father, a minister, was abusive, and her mother also suffered from undiagnosed mental illness. Her sister committed suicide.

Twenty-five years later, Eloise learns that her daughter Molly is pregnant. Fearing that PPP could be hereditary, she chooses to reconnect with her daughter, making sure history doesn’t repeat itself. Several decades and two generations have gone by. Eloise had no idea how her choice all those years ago affected so many people. But second chances can change lives.

This is a moving story about love, loss, and resilience felt by strong, courageous characters. They are not perfect people. They struggle; they make mistakes and work to find their way through life. I found it easy to connect with them because they seemed so real. Eloise highlights what a mother is willing to do to protect the family she loves.

The terrifying reality of postpartum psychosis is difficult to diagnose and can lead to devastating outcomes. Hopefully the recent trial of Lindsey Clancy and even this book will shed light on this illness and bring new attention and understanding to the mothers who suffer from it.

I know some of the subject matter in this book might be upsetting to some, but I found it to be a loving, thoughtful novel in true Jodi Picoult style. The chapters are long but well worth the read.

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Jacquie O’Neil and her daughter, Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage, contribute to this column.