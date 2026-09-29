Multi-venue festival set for Oct. 1-10

Hilary Dennis will appear in ‘sweet prince,’ in her Junkyard Shakespeare production at the Scranton Fringe Festival.

Pittsburgh-based clown Sara Kantner will poke fun at the wealthy as she portrays ‘The Queen’ in a Scranton Fringe Festival production.

Duane Granston will offer a staged reading of ‘Finding Matt Damon,’ which he wrote as a capstone project in Wilkes University’s creative writing program.

Beth and Jahmeel Powers will present their original theatrical piece ‘Live … From this Room!’ at the Scranton Fringe Festival. The couple, both on the faculty of the theatre department at King’s College, had a van full of props and costumes for the show, and Beth pulled out a frilly tulle skirt that she plans to wear for her role as Daisy.

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If you ask Beth and Jahmeel Powers about the characters they will portray in their original theatrical piece, “Live … From This Room,” the word “child-like” comes up more than once.

Daisy embodies “child-like joy and love,” Beth Powers said.

Oscar has “child-like curiosity,” Jahmeel Powers said, and once the character starts to care about something, “he’s very passionate about it.”

The Powers will present this short play, in which vagabond clowns Daisy and Oscar co-host a late-night talk show, at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2; 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3; and 3:30 p.m. Sunday , Oct. 4 in the Trolley Museum, 300 Cliff St., Scranton. It’s part of the Scranton Fringe Festival, a multi-venue showcase of theatre, musicals, dance, puppetry, and more, set for Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 1 through 10.

The play involves a great deal of audience interaction, Beth Powers said, and the actors have plans for different scenarios, depending on how many people come to see each performance.

The piece speaks to the end of an era of late-night talk shows, Jahmeel Powers said, noting that “most of the finest comedians, entertainers, and performers have graced talk show stages, from up-and-comers showcasing their unique talents to the world to A-list legends trying to show us the ‘everyman’ qualities behind their star-studded exteriors.”

Jahmeel and Beth Powers, who are married and both work in the theatre department at King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, said they were inspired by their kids, 6-year-old Nettie, 4-year-old Ezekiel and 2-year-old Virginia, as they created the play. They are presenting the play as an offering from Ultimate Form Productions in collaboration with Gaslight Theatre Co.

Among the many other offerings at the Scranton Fringe Festival you will find:

• A staged reading of “Finding Matt Damon,” written by Duane Granston as his capstone project in the creative writing program at Wilkes University.

“This witty rom-com will resonate with anyone who has ever found themselves in over their head,” said Mandy Pennington, who serves as board chair for the Scranton Fringe Festival and is directing Granston’s staged reading. “Duane has created something truly special in this screenplay. You can’t help but love these characters and see yourself in their hopes, fears, and missteps. That’s the magic of a great story.”

The story focuses on Sean, an insecure software genius recovering from a broken heart. When he lies to aspiring screenwriter, Jasmine, about knowing Matt Damon, it kicks off a series of hilarious and escalating attempts to turn fiction into reality. When Sean’s charade eventually collapses, he must choose authenticity over image and finally find his true voice.

“I think people will really connect with the ups and downs of these characters,” said Granston, who will play Sean in the staged reading. “Even if you’ve never done something as extreme as Sean does, you know what it’s like to maybe fake it a little bit in a moment when you’re afraid you are not enough.”

“I wanted to explore important themes in a lighthearted and authentic way,” Granson continued. “It’s also important to me to create stories that aren’t focused on Black characters’ trauma and pain, but ones that express light and joy and friendship and love in fun ways that we’re not used to seeing.”

“Finding Matt Damon” will run at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Black Scranton Project Cultural Center, 1902 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Tickets are $15 and can be reserved online at scrantonfringe.org.

• In a 60-minute piece called “The Queen,” Pittsburgh-based clown Sara Kantner will portray a little-known queen from long-ago who needs to find a job.

“Exploring the idea of being a queen and the idiocy that comes along with never having a job just felt like fun,” Kantner said via a news release. “And it is!”

“The Queen,” which Kantner recently performed at the Hollywood Fringe Festival, and which won awards at the 2026 Pittsburgh Fringe Festival, will be presented at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, and at 2 p.m. Sunday , Oct. 4 at The Workshop, 334 Adams Ave., Scranton.

• “Raw, dirty and delicious, just like a carrot out of the field.” That’s how Hilary Dennis describes performances from Junkyard Shakepeare, the company she founded after working as a farmer.

She will appear at the Scranton Fringe Festival in “sweet prince,” a one-woman interactive version of “Hamlet,” during which she will recruit members of the audience to try to help Hamlet prove his uncle is guilty of his father’s murder.

Dennis, who calls herself a “Shakesnerd,” explains Junkyard Shakespeare specializes in putting together a 90-minute version of a Shakespeare play in the course of one week, which the Junkyard Shakespeare website describes as “standard practice” for Shakespeare’s time.

The play is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2; 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3; and 3:30 p.m. Sunday , Oct. 4, at the Strange Birds venue, 1141 Capouse Ave., Scranton.

For information about additional shows, see scrantonfringe.org.