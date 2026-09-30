Argh! There were eye patches a-plenty in the Saint Jude School Science Lab when Pirate Science was in the lesson plan.
Sixth-grade students at the Mountain Top school explored the fascinating truth behind one of the most famous images associated with pirates: the eye patch.
While the popular myth suggests that pirates wore eye patches because they had lost vision in one eye, our students discovered through their research that there may have been a much more practical reason. An eye covered during daylight could remain adapted to darkness, allowing a pirate to see more quickly when moving between bright and dark environments, such as going below deck at night.
Sixth graders conducted research, designed an experiment and collected data while using the scientific method to see if they could see better in the dark like the pirates.
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