The Riverfront Parks Committee will present ChalkFest 2026, Hydromania and the Wonders of Nature from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the River Common, along River Street in Wilkes-Barre. Free, family-friendly activities include environmental exhibits, a kids chalk mural, entertainment by Don Shappelle & The Pickups, a family fishing program and more. A free container of chalk will be provided for all children, who are welcome to show their creativity by drawing on the sidewalks. This file photo shows participants in a previous ChalkFest.
Staff Report
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