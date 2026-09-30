Performances are Thursday through Sunday

David Howell, Elizabeth (Lizzie) Hewitt, Noah McGinnis and Victor Cocchiaro are part of the cast as King’s College Department of Theatre presents the Arthur Miller play ‘All My Sons.’

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If you step into the Maffei Theatre at King’s College for a performance of Arthur Miller’s “All My Sons” this weekend, one of the first things you’re likely to notice is a tree, full of leafy branches, that has fallen in the yard of a very realistic-looking house, circa 1947.

And, as you get to know the Keller family, who had planted the tree as a memorial to their son Larry, you’ll likely marvel at the complexity of their relationships.

Consider Kate, the mom, who holds out hope that Larry is still alive.

Consider her other son, Chris, who is so confident his brother will never return from serving in World War II that he wants to marry Larry’s former girlfriend, Ann.

Consider Ann, whose dad, George, was not only a neighbor but a business partner to Joe Keller, father of Chris and Larry. “She’s completely cut off her own father,” said Lizzie Hewitt, who portrays the young fiancée.

Ann is angry with her father, who is serving time in prison for supplying defective airplane cylinder heads to the U.S. Army Air Forces. “She’s treating Joe and Kate as parents now,” Hewitt said.

So, Joe must be a good guy, right?

“He’s a bit of a self-made businessman, who started working when he was 10,” said Sean McKeown, a King’s alum and co-founder of Gaslight Theatre, which is producing this play with the King’s College Theatre Department.

“He loves his family, loves his wife, loves his sons,” McKeown continued. “He’s good friends with the neighbors.”

Even a neighborhood kid likes to visit Joe Keller. In the script, it’s a boy named Bert; in the King’s College version it’s 9-year-old Rosie Reynolds, daughter of play director, theatre department chair and Gaslight co-founder Dave Reynolds.

Grandfatherly though he might be, Joe Keller harbors a secret — and if you don’t already know what it is, Reynolds and McKeown would rather have you find out during the play as opposed to right here.

“He makes choices, in his mind, for the good of his family,” McKeown said.

“Family is a huge theme in the show. What kind of ethical decisions will someone make, thinking about their family?” said Reynolds, who first saw a production of “All My Sons” at Stratford, in Ontario, Canada, and remembers, “I was just blown away by it … I’ve always loved Arthur Miller.”

Among the themes Miller addressed in the play were nationalism, capitalism and war profiteering, McKeown and Reynolds said. “It’s also about choices that have horrible consequences,” Reynolds said.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the George P. Maffei II Theatre in the Mulligan Physical Science Center, 133 North River St., Wilkes-Barre.

Tickets range from $8 to $20 and are available through the King’s College Theatre online box office. You can also reserve tickets by emailing boxoffice@kings.edu or calling 570-208-5828. Tickets will also be available at the theatre box office on the day of each performance.