Newsroom celebrates columnist Tom Mooney’s birthday

You can’t see the blender in this photo, but this is the little table in the newsroom where I made some milkshakes from 2% milk and Breyer’s chocolate ice cream. The chocolate cupcakes with coconut icing also were part of the newsroom’s birthday celebration for TL history and genealogy columnist Tom Mooney.

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Once the old-time soda jerks hung up their paper hats, it seems, Times Leader columnist Tom Mooney had trouble finding a milkshake he liked.

Loyal readers may have sympathized with Tom’s recent “Remember When” column, in which he longed for the taste of “foamy and sweet concoctions so beloved of 1940s and 1950s youths” that you could order at the counter of your corner drugstore.

His favorites came from the former Stanton Pharmacy in Wilkes-Barre, he told me.

Knowing that Tom would turn 84 at the end of September, I invited him to visit the newsroom on Monday and celebrate his birthday with chocolate milkshakes.

“This takes me right back to a 1950s drugstore,” he said as he sipped his first shake. “All you need is a rack of comic books.”

Tom — who is now considering buying a blender — enjoyed a second chocolate shake as well, and found that left him with no room for the chocolate cupcakes with coconut icing I’d made as an homage to the cakes from the Kingston Cake Co.’s Blue Ribbon Bakery that he had enjoyed in his youth.

No matter, I packed up a few for our birthday celebrant to take home.

Earlier Monday, I’d lugged a blender to the newsroom and experimented with different proportions of milk and ice cream. Reporter Margaret Roarty helped me settle on a blend that was roughly four scoops of ice cream to eight ounces of milk (which equaled two milkshakes).

“It’s great, just the right thickness!” said Margaret, who regularly makes protein shakes for herself at home.

“I love it!” reporter Jen Learn-Andes said as she tasted a shake, which I’d decorated with whipped cream and a cherry. “It’s very refreshing.”

“It really tastes good,” executive editor Jake Higgins said.

People seemed to like the cupcakes, too. “I can tell it’s from scratch,” Jen said, explaining it reminded her of cakes her mother used to bake.

“After this, it’s going to be hard to go back to healthy things,” Jen added, pointing out she considers me more likely to bring in vegetable dishes than desserts.

The recipe for the chocolate cupcakes came from preppykitchen.com and the recipe for the icing came from reallifeoflulu.com. (I only made 1/3 of the batch of icing, starting with 2 cups of powdered sugar rather than 6 cups, and still had some left over.)

Here are the recipes:

Chocolate Cupcakes

1½ cups all-purpose flour

1¼ cups granulated sugar

¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

¾ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

1 cup buttermilk, room temperature

½ cup vegetable oil

1 large egg

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a 12-cup muffin pan with paper cupcake liners.

Whisk together the flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt in a large mixing bowl. In a medium mixing bowl, whisk the buttermilk, oil, eggs, and vanilla until well combined. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and whisk until well combined and no dry streaks of flour remain. Divide the cupcake batter among the paper liners, filling each about ⅔ full.

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Let cool in the pan for a few minutes, then remove and finish cooling on a wire rack. Frost the cupcakes as desired.

Coconut Icing

6 cups powdered sugar

6 tablespoons butter, softened

3 teaspoons vanilla

2 tablespoons water, boiling

1½ cups coconut, shredded

Use a mixer to combine sugar, butter, and vanilla.

Add boiling water, a little at a time, beating well between each addition.

Stir or mix in shredded coconut.

Top the cake with more coconut.