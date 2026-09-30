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Brewsterhout: The Osterhout Free Library will host its 17th annual Brewsterhout Rooftop Party 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 2, atop the Wilkes-Barre Intermodal Center, 47 S. Washington St. This year’s fundraiser features nine local breweries and 20 food vendors. The ticket price includes drinks and light fare. A complete list of participating breweries and food vendors is available at www.osterhout.info. Tickets are $30 in advance and can be purchased at the Osterhout Free Library, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, or online at auction.biddingforgood.com/auction/341841380. Tickets will be $35 at the door, while supplies last. Organizers recommend purchasing tickets in advance.

Magic and Intuition: This calming, guided journaling session is designed to help participants reconnect with themselves and cultivate personal insight. It includes gentle prompts, quiet writing time and optional reflection in a supportive, welcoming space. No prior journaling experience is needed. Set for 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Hoyt Library, 284 Wyoming Ave., Kingston. Call early to register at 570-287-2013.

Pumpkin Carving: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, third floor meeting room, Osterhout Free Library, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. Teens and young adults are invited to join us in carving spooky or silly pumpkins. Bring your own pumpkin or use one provided. Registration is required. Register at the Osterhout Free Library website or call 570-823-0156.

The Traveler’s French Conversation Workshop: 6:30 to 8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 12, at the West Pittston Library, 200 Exeter Ave., West Pittston. The series continues Oct. 26 and Nov. 9. The workshop is geared toward adults interested in traveling to France or those who studied French in high school or college but never had an opportunity to practice their skills. Participants will learn essential vocabulary for navigating France, asking questions and conversing with locals. French-themed snacks will be provided. Some prior knowledge of French is encouraged but not required. Register through the West Pittston Library website or call 570-654-9847.

Bookish Banter: Teens and young adults are invited to join us for a fun and relaxed book club where you can talk about whatever you’re into — books, movies, games or TV shows. No assigned reading, no pressure, just great conversation and shared interests. 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, third floor reading room, Osterhout Free Library, 71 South Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre.

Family Board Game Night: Put away the screens for an hour and gather around the game table, 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at the Hazleton Public Library, 55 North Church St., Hazleton. This all-ages program invites children and their families to choose from a variety of board games, learn something new, or play an old favorite together. Registration opens Oct. 5. To register, call the Youth Services Department at 570-454-2961.

Adult Board Game Night: The Hazleton Area Public Library, 55 North Church St., Hazleton, will host a free board game night for adults, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 20, in the community room, Green Street entrance. Plenty of games will be provided, but patrons may bring their own games as well. Please register in advance through the library’s website.

Faux Stained Glass Halloween Art: Students in third through fifth grade are invited to join Ms. Kelly at 6 p.m., Oct. 28, at the Marian Sutherland Kirby Library, 35 Kirby Ave., Mountain Top, to make a faux stained glass craft with a Halloween theme. We will be using hot glue, paint and regular glue. Registration is required. Please call 570-47409313 or sign up via the library Facebook page.

Math tutoring: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Hoyt Library, 284 Wyoming Ave., Kingston. Fanhui Kong, a professor of mathematics at Wilkes University, will offer free tutoring for students in grades 6 through 12. Kong will work individually with students to address specific math skills and learning needs. Registration is required. To reserve a seat, call the library at 570-287-2013 or visit the Hoyt Library website.