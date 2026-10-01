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BACK MOUNTAIN

Rummage/Bake Sale: Sponsored by the Dorcas Society of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, the sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 2, and 8 a.m. to noon, Oct. 3, at the church, 474 Yalick Rd., Dallas. Saturday is Bag Day. For information, call 570-675-3859 or visit stpaulsdallaspa.org.

Piandemonium: The Back Mountain Chamber and its Cultural Committee are bringing back an evening of dueling pianos Oct. 8 at The Greens at Irem Clubhouse, 64 Ridgway Drive, Dallas. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $55 and includes hors d’oeuvres, desserts, soft drinks, coffee, water and one drink coupon. Cash bar also available. This event is for ages 21 and older. Tickets must be purchased in advance at BackMountainChamber.net or by calling 570-675-9380. This year’s event beneficiary is Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre.

Purse Bingo to Benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters: Big Brothers Big Sisters of NEPA will hold an afternoon of bingo, Oct. 11, at Dallas High School. Outside food is permitted and encouraged. Prizes include purses by Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Dooney & Bourke, Lululemon, Michael Kors, Coach and others. Doors open at noon and bingo begins at 1 p.m. Cost is $25 for 20 bingo games, with four $5 special games. For information or tickets, visit bbbsnepa.com or call 570-824-8756.

Heritage Day: Frances Slocum State Park, Mt. Olivet Rd., Kingston Township, will hold Heritage Day from noon to 4 p.m., Oct. 11, with historical demonstrations, hands-on activities and exhibits. A live animal show will be held at 1 p.m., the story of Frances Slocum will be presented at 2 p.m. and live folk music will be performed at 3 p.m. The event is free and family-friendly.

DRUMS

Designer Purse Bingo: The Lions of District 14W will present a designer purse bingo at 1 p.m., Oct. 4, at Good Shepherd Church, 87 South Hunger Highway, Drums. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. For tickets, call Marina at 570-709-0907, Suzanne at 570-592-3336 or Mike at 570-574-3915.

GREATER PITTSTON AREA

Bingo: Zara Court No. 113 will sponsor bingo Oct. 1 at Wyoming Hose Company, 70 East Third St., Wyoming. Doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance or at the door. Food and beverages will be available. For tickets, call 570-472-5352 or 570-332-9272, or contact any member.

Greater Pittston Chamber 106th Annual Dinner: The dinner will be held from 5:30 to 9 p.m., Oct. 5, at Fox Hill Country Club. Tickets are $75 per person.

GREATER WYOMING VALLEY

Hanover Township Lions Club Food Collection: The collection will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct. 3, at the Hanover Mall parking lot, 2280 Sans Souci Parkway, Hanover Township. Nonperishable food donations will support local food pantries.

Fall in Love with CASH Bingo: Sponsored by the Ladies of Mary Society of Exaltation of the Holy Cross Parish, the bingo will be held at 1 p.m., Oct. 4, at Warrior Run Fire Hall, 316 Academy St., Warrior Run. Doors open at 11 a.m. Admission is $25 in advance and $30 at the door and includes 15 regular games. Each regular game pays $100 in cash. The final cover-all special pays $1,000. There also will be five specials, door prizes, a basket raffle, bake sale, food and a 50/50 drawing. For tickets or information, visit exhc.org or call 570-823-6242.

Pennsylvania Association of Retired State Employees Quarterly Luncheon: The group will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 15, at LCCC’s Educational Conference Center, Building 10, 1333 S. Prospect St., Nanticoke. The event includes a meeting, buffet and sundaes for dessert. A guest speaker from AMBA will discuss insurance options, and holiday music will be presented by Scott Coates, SS. Peter & Paul choir director. The luncheon is free for dues-paid members. To register, email parselunch@yahoo.com or call or text Bob at 570-239-0908 by Oct. 7.

LUZERNE

Rummage Sale: Luzerne United Methodist Church, Bennett St., Luzerne, will hold a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 16, and 9 a.m. to noon, Oct. 17. Saturday is $3 Bag Day. Clothing, shoes, purses, jewelry, household items, small appliances, furniture, holiday decor, books and toys will be available.

MESHOPPEN

Guiding Light Christian Cafe: Guiding Light Christian Cafe will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. the first Friday of each month at Meshoppen Community Church, 128 Church Rd., Meshoppen. Entertainment will include Paul and Mary Good on Oct. 2.

MOUNTAIN TOP

America Needs Fatima Rosary Rally: The rally will be held at noon, Oct. 10, under the porte-cochere at St. Jude Church, Route 309, Mountain Top. Participants will pray the rosary. For information, call Carmen at 570-262-7373.

Trivia Night: The Mountain Top Historical Society’s major yearly fundraiser is its second annual Trivia Night in place of the annual dance event. Set for 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, at the Broadway Tavern, Route 309, Fairview Township, the doors open at 1 p.m. Cost is $30 per team (of 1 to 6 members) via Venmo or cash/check at the door. Bring your own snacks. To preregister, contact Anne Wambold, 570-814-5508 or email: annelw28@gmail.com or Cathy Malkemes, 570-417-8048.

Mountain Top Garden Club: The club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at Rice Township Municipal Building, 3000 Church Rd., Mountain Top. The presentation, “Soil Rejuvenation,” will be given by Tammi Smith, a Penn State Master Gardener. She will discuss identifying soil types and ways to make soil more productive with compost, organic material and other additives. The public is welcome. For questions, email mtgardenclub@gmail.com.

Mountain Top Social Club: The club will meet at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 13 and Oct. 27 at the American Legion, 1550 Henry Drive, Mountain Top. The Bee Gees trip is Oct. 20, and the Christmas Variety Show is Nov. 12. Tickets are still available for “Jonah” at Sight & Sound on June 6. All bus trips are open to the public. For trip information, call Dolores Kelly Zajac at 732-690-9609. For club information, call Ady Burner at 347-397-8356. Club membership is closed until further notice.

NANTICOKE

Wyoming Valley Contra Dance: The dance will be held from 2 to 5 p.m., Oct. 3, at St. Faustina Parish Center, 520 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke, with Laurie B as caller and live music by the Contra Rebels. Beginners and experienced dancers are welcome. Admission is pay what you wish.

PLYMOUTH

Rummage Sale: Plymouth Christian Church, 9 E. Main St., Plymouth, will hold a rummage sale from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 3, 10 and 17. No early birds. Items include clothing, shoes, accessories, purses, kitchen supplies, glassware, books, electronics, jewelry, toys, baby items, lamps, furniture, bedding, pictures, Christmas and other holiday decorations, knickknacks and baskets. For specific questions, call 570-779-1614 and leave a message.

Potato Cheese Pierogi: Good Shepherd Polish National Catholic Church, 269 E. Main St., Plymouth, is taking orders for potato cheese pierogi for Oct. 4 and Nov. 15. Pickup for both dates is from 3 to 6 p.m. in front of the church. Call 570-690-5411 to order. Orders fill quickly.

SHICKSHINNY

Susquehanna Warrior Reserve 5K Run/Walk: Set for Oct. 3 along North Canal Street in Shickshinny. Race day registration and check in will be 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. This event is designed to bring the community together in support of veterans, first responders, youth involved with children and youth systems, and individuals and families facing challenging circumstances. The 5K will begin promptly at 10 a.m.

Create a Cracked Glass Picture: The event will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m., Oct. 3, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church Hall, Hughes Street, Swoyersville. Participants may choose a pumpkin, turkey, snowman or Christmas tree. Cost is $48 per picture. Crooked Branch will provide supplies and instructions. Reservations are required by Sept. 23. Call or text April at 570-849-6027 or email swoyk1951@comcast.net. Reservations must be prepaid. Make checks payable to Swoyersville Kiwanis or pay via Venmo at @kiwanis-swoy. Proceeds benefit local cancer programs. BYOB and snacks are welcome; LCB rules apply.

Fall Rummage Sale: Sponsored by the Confraternity of Christian Mothers of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, the sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 12, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 13, in the school gym at 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville. Tuesday is $2-a-bag day. A bake sale, refreshments, hoagies, hot dogs and wimpies will be available.

REUNIONS

Coughlin High School Class of 1959: The class will hold its monthly get-together at 2 p.m., Oct. 1, at Leggio’s Restaurant, 1092 Highway 315, Wilkes-Barre. All class members, spouses and members of the Coughlin High School classes of 1958 and 1960 are invited. Call Fran at 570-261-4121 if you plan to attend.

Northeast High School Class of 1965: The class will hold a reunion meeting at noon, Oct. 10, at Colarusso’s Cafe on Main Street, Avoca. Plans will be discussed for an 80th birthday celebration in 2027. All interested classmates are invited.