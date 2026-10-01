Kingston woman retrains retired racehorse for national makeover

Juliette Pettersen and her off-the-track Thoroughbred, Sloan, have been bonding over several months of her retraining him for life after his time as a racehorse.

Juliette ‘Jet’ Pettersen of Kingston and her horse, Sloan, sail over an obstacle at the indoor arena at SSR Performance Horses, an equestrian center in Dallas where Pettersen boards Sloan. Pettersen will take Sloan to Kentucky next week to compete in Retired Racehorse Project Thoroughbred Makeover events.

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Juliette “Jett” Pettersen is in the saddle, riding Sloan, her 5-year-old off-the-track Thoroughbred, around the perimeter of an indoor arena in Dallas.

She wants the horse to jump over a pole, but when they reach the obstacle, he stops.

Pettersen, 24, gives Sloan a reassuring pat on his neck and tries again. Around the arena they go, and when Sloan reaches the obstacle … once again he stops.

OK, let’s try this again. Pettersen and Sloan take a third trip around the arena, and when they reach the obstacle … Sloan gracefully glides over it with a triumphant Pettersen on his back. For good measure, they loop around the track one more time, with another successful jump.

Sloan is a retired racehorse — that’s what off-the-track means — and while retraining him for a new life takes patience, well, Pettersen has plenty of it.

“He just has to build his confidence,” said Pettersen, who intends to take Sloan to Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington next week to compete in the Retired Racehorse Project Thoroughbred Makeover, where he’ll show what he can do in two categories — Ranch and Field Hunters.

The lifelong horse lover adopted Sloan in November and, although his personality occasionally reminds Pettersen of “an annoying little brother who doesn’t want to touch you,” she loves this horse, the first she has ever owned.

“I’m obsessed with him,” she said with a smile.

She’s also dedicated. “She’s been here at 4 or 5 a.m., and at midnight, working with him,” said horse trainer Kendall Lewis, who owns the SSR Performance Horses equestrian center, where Petterson boards Sloan.

Pettersen, who lives in Kingston, has spent those odd hours with Sloan, as she worked around earning a bachelor’s degree in health information management and holding down a job as a registered behavior technician.

Sloan has provided some challenges, Pettersen noted.

“He’s easily distracted. He’ll pay attention to what the dogs are doing. Or the goat,” she said, comparing Sloan to a human with ADHD.

Sloan has also had issues with his hind feet, which are doing better now after he wore special cushioning for a time.

Pettersen uses her whole body, from her legs and feet to her posture and voice, to signal to Sloan what she wants him to do. “If I lift my butt out of the saddle,” she said as an example, “he’ll go a little faster.”

While Pettersen admits she is excited and nervous about the competition, she knows the event is less about winning and more about showing that racehorses can be retrained for all sorts of second careers and lifelong homes.

That said, she’s been working hard to prepare Sloan to perform well. He’ll show what he can do in Ranch, a Western-style competition based on skills needed on a working ranch, as well as in Field Hunter, where Sloan and Pettersen can expect to jump over natural obstacles and coops as if they were taking part in a foxhunt.

As the pair head to competition, Pettersen said she will carry the memory of her late grandmother, Pam, who encouraged her love for horses and used to arrange for her to spend a week each summer riding at a horse camp. “Even though she’s no longer here, I know she’ll be with us every step of the way,” Pettersen said.

Sloan recently turned 5 years old, Pettersen said, and the birthday celebration included a ride with friends, who brought “plenty of carrots, and salt blocks” for the guest of honor.

Pettersen first learned that Sloan was available for adoption through a Facebook post that led her to North Coast Thoroughbreds in West Middlesex, Mercer County, where she bought him for $500. His parents had both been racehorses, but Sloan’s racing career did not last long. “He wasn’t injured,” Pettersen explained. “He was just too slow.”