First row, from left, are Ann Marie Schraeder ’79, Alumni Association vice president; Susan Gilroy ’10, Craft Festival co-chair and Alumni Association secretary; Tricia Besermin ’08, Alumni Association president; Jody Hahn ’19, Alumni Association treasurer; and Nancy Burkland ’89, Alumni Association member. Second row: Karen Kollar ’81, Alumni Association member; Jennifer Pawlowski ’88, Alumni Association member; Bonnie Lauer ’87, director of alumni relations; Lea Chocolas ’16, alumni engagement and communications technician; and Mary Waclawski ’06, Alumni Association member.

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Luzerne County Community College will host the 37th Annual LCCC Alumni Craft Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, on the main campus at 521 Trailblazer Dr., Nanticoke.

The one-day festival will feature nearly 150 artisans, crafters and food vendors, giving shoppers a chance to discover handmade crafts, unique gifts, specialty foods, fresh-baked goods, gourmet candy and more.

The festival will take place throughout the college’s gymnasium, campus center and surrounding courtyards.

In addition to the craft festival, the HiLites Motor Club will host a Car Show and Trunk or Treat from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will feature a variety of vehicles, decorated trunks and Halloween treats for children.

“After 37 years, the Alumni Craft Festival has become a special fall tradition for our College and our community,” said Bonnie Lauer, director of alumni relations at Luzerne County Community College. “It is a wonderful opportunity to bring people to our campus, support local artisans and vendors, and create a fun day for families while giving back to our students.”

Admission to the 37th Annual LCCC Alumni Craft Festival is $2, with proceeds benefiting LCCC, its students and student programs.