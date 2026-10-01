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Few actors in Hollywood are having as good a year in 2026 as Robert Pattinson is, with three highly successful films such as “The Drama,” “The Odyssey,” and now playing real-life quasi-TV journalist Chris Hansen in his newest feature called “Primetime.”

For anyone reading this article under the age of 30, far before streamers were even a thing, people actually sat in their living rooms, phone-free, and tuned in to live television shows in the evening. To have your show featured during primetime hours, meaning after dinner and before bedtime, most notably saw the highest numbers of viewer engagement.

This was indeed the goal of ambitious up-and-coming TV personality Chris Hansen, who in the early-to-mid 2006 stopped at almost nothing to have his feverish program “To Catch a Predator” become America’s latest viewing addiction.

I must admit back then, I was also hooked watching the pitfalls of America’s seedy criminals fall scheme to the imitation antics of the TV show’s behind-the-scenes crew, as they lured the predators by pretending to be underage teens.

Also co-starring an uptight producer named Andie Bender, played by Merritt Wever (TV’s “Nurse Jackie”), “Primetime,” rightfully so, I suppose, felt darkly shot, at times grim, and kind of a Debbie Downer overall. Not the feel-good film you want on these gloomy fall days.

Though Pattinson made a mighty effort, like the dark underbelly of the real-life crimes themselves, it is still hard for me to say that I completely enjoyed this one.

“Primetime”

Starring: Robert Pattinson, Merritt Wever

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “5.5” paws out of 10.

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Christopher Vernon is a proud NEPA resident and award-winning writer and author. He began writing film reviews on his page ‘The Movie Meow’ in 2018. His favorite two films of all time are ‘Thelma & Louise’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby.’ And of course, you guessed it, Chris adores cats.