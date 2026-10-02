Kids will vote for ‘Best Dressed Trunk’

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Swoyersville organizations are working together to create an atmosphere that allows children to trick-or-treat in a safe and friendly environment.

The Swoyersville Kiwanis Club, the Knights of Columbus of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Council #1297 and the Swoyersville Parks and Recreation Board are coming together to create a fun afternoon from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, at the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton church and school grounds, Hughes Street, Swoyersville.

Local businesses, organizations and residents are invited to take part by uniquely decorating their trunks or tailgates with tricks and treats for kids of all ages.

Costumes are also encouraged for everyone attending or displaying a vehicle. All vehicles are eligible to win Best Dressed Trunk prizes, which are chosen by all children attending. All vehicles must be registered, fit into a standard parking space, and provide their own candy or prizes for the children. All treats must be in original factory packaging. No homemade treats allowed.

All children will have a chance to win prizes in the Ghoul Count Contest, and they will also have a chance to visit the “Kiwanis BOO’ks for You” table and take some reading home to enjoy.

To register your vehicle or for more information, call or text Anita at 570-606-1248 or send an email to swoyk1951@comcast.net.