LCCC Nursing Class of 2028 say the Nurses’ Pledge at the White Coat Ceremony at LCCC Educational Conference Center.

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Luzerne County Community College welcomed 150 students into its nursing program during a White Coat Ceremony held recently at the College’s Educational Conference Center.

The ceremony marked a milestone as students officially began their journey toward careers in nursing. The event celebrated their commitment to the nursing profession while recognizing the support of faculty, staff, family members, and friends.

Kim Olszewski, dean of nursing and health sciences, delivered the opening remarks, followed by comments from Dr. Russ Bigus, LCCC’s vice president of academic affairs.

Ray Hoffman, a 2012 graduate of LCCC’s nursing program and a current nursing professor at the college, served as the ceremony’s guest speaker. Drawing on his experiences as a nursing student and healthcare professional, Hoffman encouraged students to embrace the challenges ahead and stay open to the many opportunities the nursing profession offers.

“You don’t have to know exactly where you’re going. You just have to keep moving,” Hoffman told the students, reflecting on his own career path, which included emergency nursing, leadership, healthcare quality and safety, and education.

Hoffman reminded students that nursing involves much more than clinical knowledge and technical skills.

“Sometimes it’s simply being that person who stays at the bedside of someone who’s having the worst day of their life,” he said, emphasizing the importance of compassion and patient-centered care.

Following the remarks, students participated in the presentation of names and the donning of their white coats, symbolizing their entry into the nursing profession. The ceremony also included the presentation of nursing pins and cards, followed by the Nurses’ Pledge.

Assistant Dean of Nursing Jennifer Sheaffer delivered the closing remarks, highlighting the significance of the white coat and the responsibilities that come with a career in nursing.

“The white coat represents knowledge, responsibility, compassion, and the trust that patients will place in you throughout your nursing career,” Sheaffer said.

The ceremony concluded with congratulations to the Nursing Class of 2028 as they begin their educational journey at Luzerne County Community College.

The following students make up the Luzerne County Community College nursing class of 2028:

Stephanie Alexander, Jodi Ann, Ksenia Anthony, Julia Arndt, Grace Barbuti, Ilia Barra, Kiersten Bowers, Molly Breen, Katherin Brito, Ayden Brosius, Liskeilyn Caceres, Ciara Casper, Aaliyah Castillo, Stephanie Castillo, Cierra Charles, Angie Chavez, Gianna Chiarizio, Justin Cognetti, Karen Crispell Sanchez, Jared Daku, Dominique Daum, Kelsey Davis, Amanda Derolf, Dominic Dinelli, David Dipietro, Maximilian Dommes, Adessa Donovan, Izabela Duda, Robert Eby, Jamie Eckrote.

Also, Katie Evans, Tiffany Evans, Luisaida Fajardo, Isabella Fardone, Matthew Ferretti, Elizabeth Flaim, Isbeth Francisco, Patrick Golden, Gavin Gonch, Hannah Guydosh, Katelyn Hack, Rola Haidar, Alexander Halford, Jadyn Hooper, Mackenzie Huffer, Elis Isliam, Deone James, Trinity Johnson, Tymeirra Jones, Erin Joseph, Sarah Kachmarski, Katherine Keating, Rianna Kehoe, Brooke Keil, Lauren Kijek, Syren Kimball, Susan Kizer, Paphavee Kleinert.

Also, Jordan Kline, Abigail Knights, Lauren Koch, Kira Kopfinger, Michael Koval, Dakota Kresge, Sarah Krzywicki, Chase Kubis, Addilyn Kwiatkowski, Jordan Lee, Skylar Lee, Amanda Lightcap, Alanis Lucena, Lisbeth Luna, Taralyn Lynch Borum, Tabatha Lytle, Gianna Malt, Angie Malys, Lisa Markley, Sarah Martin, Ariana Martinez, Frances Martinez, Molly McCabe, Jennifer McDowell, Alexandra McHale, Brandon Miller, Kelsey Miller.

Also, Vivienne Mills, Krystal Moore, Brooke Mulhern, Jerica Mull, Serenity Nicholson, Dolariste Nkigoum, David Nowroski, Milena Oberle, Dominga Olshefski, Remus Orion, Taya Osborne, Season Paden, Manuel Peniche, Braian Peralta, Vidalina Perez Sanchez, Ethan Pinto-Alexander, Jobair Rahat, Brooke Reinhardt, Brooke Roberts, Victoria Roberts, Justin Romero, Yameiri Rosario, Melissa Rumbel, Nicholas Scarpelli, Amy Serafine, Patrice Shutt, Julianne Skurka, Adrian Solis, Aedan Spillane, Aisha Springer, Deanna Stahl, Alexis Suda.

Also, Carlos Sura, Kelsey Swatsky, Dayne Swisher, Johalis Tejeda, Angeli Thalody, Megan Thompson Appenzeller, Ava Thurber, Itzel Tlatenchi, Amy Toma, Erik Traver, Christine Ulmer, Kristin Valatka Baez, Julayny Valenzuela, Ashlynn Vanchure, Brenda Velasquez, Ruby Walborn, Cheyenne Wang, Kylee Wark, Kimberly Wasileski, Elizabeth Wegener, Alexia Wheary, Arjun Williams, Vanessa Williams, Wayne Wolfe, Abigail Young, James Young, and Victoria Yuric.