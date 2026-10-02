When “The Great Detectives” One Acts show takes the stage in downtown Hazleton this weekend, Matthew Bubel as Sherlock Holmes and Anthony McKenney as Dr. Watson will reprise their roles as the original dynamic duo from PTPA’s 2025 presentation of “Sherlock Holmes and the Scarlet Avenger.”

Adam Randis will reprise his role as Hercule Poirot PTPA presents “The Great Detectives” One Acts this weekend in Hazleton. He is shown in this file photo in a scene from PTPA’s 2023 production of “Murder on the Orient Express,” with Tim Solarek as Samuel Ratchett.

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The Pennsylvania Theatre of Performing Arts’ production of “The Great Detectives,” an evening of one-act plays featuring some of literature’s best-known detectives, continues through Sunday, Oct. 4, at the J.J. Ferrara Center, 212 W. Broad St., Hazleton.

The show opened Thursday, Oct. 1. The remaining performances are at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

The production is presented in cooperation with the Hazleton Area Public Library and WVIA. WVIA’s Chris Norton will lead a talkback with the cast and crew after the final performance.

The program opens with Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Purloined Letter,” adapted by Robert Mason and directed by Ciarán Burke. First published as a short story in 1844, it is considered one of the earliest works of detective fiction. Local Poe re-enactor Bobby Maso plays detective Auguste Dupin, who is drawn into the search for a scandalous letter stolen from the queen of France (Dana Jackson Burke) by the prime minister (David Bradbury). John Beppler plays the police prefect trying to recover the letter before it can be used against her. The cast also includes Andrew Hrusovsky as Dupin’s friend Daignault and Jack McGavin as the king of France.

Next is “A Scandal in Bohemia,” directed by Cole Hrusovsky. The show is Bill Amos’ adaptation of Arthur Conan Doyle’s first Sherlock Holmes short story. Matthew Bubel and Anthony McKenney reprise their roles as Holmes and Dr. Watson from PTPA’s 2025 production of “The Scarlet Avenger.” In the story, Holmes meets Irene Adler (Holly Pambianco) amid a series of disguises and deceptions over a potentially damaging photograph of a European royal (Andrew Hrusovsky). David Bradbury plays Godfrey Norton, and Zane Zimmerman plays multiple roles.

After a 15-minute intermission, during which drinks, including a specialty cocktail for each detective, and light refreshments will be available in the lobby, the evening concludes with two Agatha Christie mysteries.

In “The Thumb Mark of St. Peter,” adapted by Miles Ledoux and directed by Emily Babula, Miss Marple (Alison Scott) tries to clear the name of her niece, Mabel (Dana Jackson Burke), who is suspected of poisoning her abusive husband. The cast also includes Jack McGavin as Nicholas Denman, Sara Massar as Nurse Brewster, Sabrina Tomaskovic as the cook and Ray Hopkins as Dr. Grey.

“The Wasp’s Nest,” is also directed Hrusovsky, closes the program. PTPA Artistic Director Adam Randis returns as Hercule Poirot, who visits a small country estate and steps into a love triangle involving characters played by Tim Solarek, Ciarán Burke and Kit McElvar, hoping to prevent a murder before it happens.

The production team includes technical director T.R. Laputka; lighting and sound technician Nanziba Khan; and stage crew members Jynx Taylor, Dominick Bradbury and David Shrader.

Tickets are available at ptpashows.org and at the box office next to the lobby beginning one hour before each performance.