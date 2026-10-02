<p>Author Lucille Colandro, far right, has a captive audience as she reads a book from her series of children’s books published at the West Pittston Library.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

Author Lucille Colandro, far right, has a captive audience as she reads a book from her series of children’s books published at the West Pittston Library.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
<p>Author Lucille Colandro, has published the highly successful series of ‘There Was An Old Lady’ children’s books.</p> <p>Tony Callaio file photo | For Times Leader</p>

Author Lucille Colandro, has published the highly successful series of ‘There Was An Old Lady’ children’s books.

Tony Callaio file photo | For Times Leader
<p>Children’s book author Lucille Colandro is shown reading to children at the West Pittston Library, the same library she utilized when she was a child.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

Children’s book author Lucille Colandro is shown reading to children at the West Pittston Library, the same library she utilized when she was a child.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

WEST PITTSTON — West Pittston native and former Wyoming Area faculty member, Lucille Colandro, made an appearance at the West Pittston Library on Sunday, Sept. 26. She had a chance to read to children from her ‘There Was An Old Lady Who,” book series. Colandro also took questions from the audience.

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