… visited West Pittston Library
WEST PITTSTON — West Pittston native and former Wyoming Area faculty member, Lucille Colandro, made an appearance at the West Pittston Library on Sunday, Sept. 26. She had a chance to read to children from her ‘There Was An Old Lady Who,” book series. Colandro also took questions from the audience.
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