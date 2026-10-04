The updated seating at Valenti Ristorante is impressive and creates an excellent ambiance.

The Stuffed Italian Long Hots were devoured by Mike and friends last week at Valenti Ristorante.

The Old Forge-style pizza was awesome and is a perfect starter at Valenti Ristorante.

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I can’t help but think sometimes about the great restaurants locally.

When I heard the Valenti family was selling their storied Exeter establishment, I was sad and hoped someone would carry on a semblance of the tradition at the location.

I was thrilled when I heard Jim Jake and his friends and business partners would step in and carry it on as Valenti Ristorante in a very elegant and refined way.

I’ve known Jim socially for years, and found him to be detail-oriented and thoughtful during my past interactions.

Maybe because I was following along on social media for months and anticipation was building, but I was beyond elated when I saw him last week as we walked in to meet friends for dinner.

I was also elated when I saw industry experts like Suzanne and Josh behind the bar. It dawned on me that in addition to the former staff like Executive Chef Rob Musto, there was going to be a fun, additional group of staff there, too.

I also noticed the Italian artwork and hints of lemon throughout, reminiscent of the Amalfi Coast in Italy. There are new chandeliers that caught my eye immediately, as well.

As I talked with Jim that night, he reminded me of his love for Italy.

For dinner, I had the Stuffed Italian Long Hots and Meatballs al Forne as appetizers (I split them, I swear) and Free Range Chicken Thighs Calabrese for my main course.

Naturally, our big table also had to try the Old Forge-style pizza, wines and desserts.

The menu is varied and has everything you’d expect from a classy Italian restaurant.

At one point, the bartender, Josh, even came over to pour our bottle of wine for us, as Jim also visited our table to thank us.

It was a nice touch that we appreciated.

If you’re looking for a refreshed upscale dining space, Valenti Ristorante is for you.

We were there in the second week after opening, and I throughly enjoyed all of the conversation with familiar faces as our meals were prepared. Reservations were sold out the night we were there, so I anticipated some extra socialization time.

Kudos to Jim and his partners for taking on this venture.

I wish them a lot of success.

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Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him your thoughts at mikejmcginley@gmail.com.