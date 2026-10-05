The Dallas United Methodist Church will hold a special Blessing of the Animals service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, in the church parking lot. All domestic pets are welcome, but must be on a leash or in a carrier. Rain or shine, bring your pet for this special blessing. The church is located at 4 Parsonage St., Dallas. For additional information call 570-675-0122. Shown in the photo are, seated: Pastor Bill Bachman and Judi Shaver. Standing is Harold Roberts.
Staff Report
Local journalism matters, and your support makes it possible. You can help sustain this work by making a donation or choosing one of our subscription options. Subscribers enjoy valuable benefits, including full access to our e-edition, a reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.
Your support helps ensure independent, high-quality local news remains available today and for future generations. Thank you for standing with local journalism.