Clark Gable and Vivien Leigh appear in a publicity still for the 1939 film “Gone With the Wind.” Gable played Rhett Butler and Leigh played Scarlett O’Hara in the drama, which Victor Fleming directed.

🔊 Listen to this

The Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock will screen the 1939 movie “Gone With the Wind” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, and at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14. Admission is $8.50.

This sweeping classic stars Clark Gable, Vivien Leigh, Olivia de Havilland and Hattie McDaniel in an epic tale set against the backdrop of the Civil War. Based on a book by Margaret Mitchell, the story follows Scarlett O’Hara as she fights to protect her family, rebuild her life and navigate the complicated love she doesn’t fully understand until it’s almost too late.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest American films ever made, “Gone With the Wind” earned 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture and a historic win for Hattie McDaniel, the first Oscar awarded to an African-American actor.

Tickets are available at dietrichtheater.com, or at the ticket booth.