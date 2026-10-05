Trinity Presbyterian Church, Dallas, will hold a homemade chicken and biscuit dinner from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at 105 Irem Road, Dallas. Dine-in and takeout will be available. Advance tickets are recommended and can be reserved by calling 570-675-3131. Tickets cost $12 for adults, $8 for children ages 4 to 12 and are free for children younger than 4. All proceeds benefit church projects and programs. Committee members, from left, are Art Peoples, Sandy Peoples, Karen Perzia, Barbara Rinker, Nancy Thomas, Dale Rinker and John Flesxhut. Absent from the photo is Kristina Coy.
Staff Report
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