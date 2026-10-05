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When breast cancer is detected in its earliest, localized stage, the 5-year survival rate for patients is nearly 99%.

As we kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we’ll review mammograms because they are critical in helping to detect and diagnose breast cancer and non-cancerous conditions that could cause abnormalities in breast tissue.

A mammogram is a low-dose X-ray exam that identifies abnormal changes in breast tissue, even when they cannot be felt during a breast exam. Mammograms are recommended annually for women 40 and older, and earlier if a patient is at higher risk for breast cancer.

What might not be well known is that there are two distinct types of mammograms.

A screening mammogram is your yearly assessment to check for signs of breast cancer. They are performed on women who report no issues regarding their breast health and show no symptoms of breast cancer, such as a lump, skin dimpling, nipple discharge, or change in size or shape since their last breast exam.

During a screening mammogram, a certified technologist positions your breast between two plates that compress the breast tissue evenly to promote clear imaging. The exam usually takes 15 to 20 minutes, during which two images are typically taken of each breast from different angles. Depending on the size of the breast, additional images might be needed.

Following imaging, a diagnostic radiologist reviews your images for abnormalities and reports back to your doctor. Roughly a week later, you’ll receive a letter informing you that your mammogram was normal and you should continue with annual screening, or that an abnormality was detected and further evaluation is necessary.

Diagnostic mammograms help diagnose a patient with symptoms or determine the source of an abnormal screening mammogram.

Women who have been treated for breast cancer previously also get a diagnostic mammogram, especially within the first three to five years of recovery.

During a diagnostic mammogram, the radiologist gives the technologist direction on how to capture images to evaluate your symptoms or the discovery from your screening mammogram. The evaluation is more in-depth and may include more views of a specific area and advanced imaging.

Sometimes, a breast ultrasound will also be used to get a closer look at an area of concern.

Diagnostic mammograms are more comprehensive, so they can take longer than screening mammograms, but you can expect your results during your visit.

Among those results may be that you have no cause for concern and should continue your yearly screenings. You also may hear that your screening result is likely nothing to worry about but that you should get another mammogram and possibly breast ultrasound done in the next six months to make sure nothing changes.

If your abnormality could be a sign of breast cancer, your care team will recommend a biopsy to confirm.

In most cases, results come back negative for breast cancer, so be aware that your recommendation to have a diagnostic mammogram is not a diagnosis.

As we move through October and discuss more aspects of breast cancer diagnosis and care, remember that detection begins with regular breast self-exams at home and regular clinical breast exams to evaluate any changes in your breast health.

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Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via ae@timesleader.com.