The ingredients for some beef enchiladas. If you make the full recipe, bring an appetite or at least a friend or two.

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I offer one comment from neighbor Roger that may encourage you to try this beef enchilada meal.

“It’s a how-can-you-go-wrong recipe,” he said.

I happily invited Roger to join us for a fairly obvious reason: the ingredient list calls for 2 pounds of ground beef, clearly at least a pound too far for just MT & me. And yes, MT enjoyed this a good bit too.

“It’s savory and comforting,” she said. “It’s just what I needed on a cold dark night.”

I admit that while I picked the dish because the ingredient/seasoning mix sounded tasty, it exceeded expectations. I worried the beans and olives would overpower it, but they blended well with everything else. I suspect mixing sour cream directly into the ground beef brightened the overall flavor of a meal that otherwise could have tasted heavy.

Note, as the photo of ingredients shows, that I didn’t bother looking up a recipe for enchilada sauce; I bought a packet instead and mixed it with the required water and tomato sauce. I have no doubt making my own would have been better, simply because of a basic advantage home cooking always provides: you can adjust seasoning to taste. I’m sure in the future I’ll find and adapt a home recipe.

And if you want to do the taco seasoning yourself, here’s a mix I’ve started using, more or less: Chili powder, cumin, oregano, garlic powder, salt and pepper. The original quantities — from the feelgoodfoodie.net recipe I used for beef tacos in June — are 2 teaspoons each of the first two ingredients and ½ teaspoon each of the rest. But, again, the point of making it yourself is making it suit you and your guests, so mix as you like.

Dobru chut!

Best Beef Enchiladas (allrecipes.com)

2 pounds lean ground beef

¼ medium onion, finely chopped

1¼ cups shredded Cheddar cheese, divided

½ cup sour cream

1 tablespoon dried parsley

1 tablespoon taco seasoning

1 teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

2½ cups enchilada sauce

1½ teaspoons chili powder

1 clove garlic, minced

½ teaspoon salt

8 flour tortillas

1 (15-ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained

1 (4-ounce) can sliced black olives, drained

Heat oven to 350°.

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir ground beef and onion in the hot skillet until beef is browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain and discard grease.

Stir in 1 cup cheddar cheese, sour cream, parsley, taco seasoning, oregano, and black pepper until the cheese melts. Mix in enchilada sauce, chili powder, garlic, and salt; bring to a boil, reduce heat to low, and simmer until the sauce thickens slightly, about 5 minutes.

Lay a tortilla on a work surface and spoon about ¼ cup of the meat sauce down the center. Top sauce with 1 tablespoon black beans and a sprinkling of black olives. Roll up the tortilla, enclosing the filling. Lay seam-side down in a 9 x 13-inch baking dish. Repeat with remaining tortillas.

Spoon any remaining meat sauce over rolled tortillas. Scatter any remaining black beans and black olives over the top. Sprinkle with remaining ¼ cup Cheddar cheese.

Bake in the preheated oven until the cheese is melted and the sauce is bubbling, 20 to 22 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.

Serve hot and enjoy!