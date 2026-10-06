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REVIEW

“The Law Student”

By: John Grisham

Rating: 4.5/5

This prequel short story introduces readers to Stuart Nash, a lead character in Grisham’s new novel “The French Illusion.” It provides a taste of Stuart Nash’s life and why he chooses to attend law school against his father’s wishes. I think it is a successful marketing strategy and will draw an increase of readers to the new novel.

I am a fan of John Grisham, having read many of his books, but I have to admit that, after reading “The Law Student,” I am looking forward to his new book and discovering how Stuart’s life progresses.

Stuart Nash is starting his senior year at Davidson College in Conroy, North Carolina. After spending the previous three years playing football, mostly sitting on the bench, he has had enough and makes a decision to quit the team.

The town experiences a devastating tragedy when a student star athlete, is involved in a factory accident leaving him permanently disabled and his family buried in debt. Initially, the factory was found not at fault for the accident and therefore had no financial responsibility.

This grassroots struggle against an unfair system serves as a catalyst for Stuart’s life change to pursue law school. Now the only problem is to convince his father who expects him to join the family lumber business.

This is a perfect introduction to a character whose story is just beginning. I really am looking forward to Grisham’s development of this character in his new book.

If you haven’t read Grisham before, this is a good place to start.

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Jacquie O’Neil and her daughter, Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage, contribute to this column.