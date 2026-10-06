The Ono’s Bar and Grill horseshoe crew recently celebrated its 31st year.
Robert “Shotsy” Shotwell started the league and remains its ringleader.
The group pitches horseshoes in Larksville, courtesy of Marion Noto.
The league is sponsored by Carina Bryden and the family-owned Ono’s Bar and Grill, Kingston.
The crew thanks Nevel Farms, Ellis Market Catering, Rich Klepadlo Entertainments, Hunlock Grove Association and photographer Brian Pope.
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