Gathered at the celebration are, from left, front row: Dawn Whipple, Chris Mitkowski, Larry Wilk, Robert Shotwell, Lisa Shotwell, Jason Nevel, Al Kowalski and Rich Klepadlo. Second row: John Lewis, Lynn Simon, Rodney Simon, Steve Whipple, Lou Dominick, Eric Chamberlain, Dale Whipple, Pete Leoszewski, Harry Lasinski, Matt Libby, Jack Watkins, Angel Libby, Fran Scott, Eric Bryden, Carina Bryden, Andy Nevel, John Moskel, Joe Tomshack, Sean Pietraccini, Stanley Tyszko, Becky Cragle, Harold Cragle, Cindy Staub, Rich Klepadlo and Lisa Klepadlo.

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The Ono’s Bar and Grill horseshoe crew recently celebrated its 31st year.

Robert “Shotsy” Shotwell started the league and remains its ringleader.

The group pitches horseshoes in Larksville, courtesy of Marion Noto.

The league is sponsored by Carina Bryden and the family-owned Ono’s Bar and Grill, Kingston.

The crew thanks Nevel Farms, Ellis Market Catering, Rich Klepadlo Entertainments, Hunlock Grove Association and photographer Brian Pope.