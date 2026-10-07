Greater Nanticoke Area High School recently celebrated homecoming. The weeklong festivities included spirit games, pep rallies and a homecoming dance. Miss GNA and her court were honored before the Greater Nanticoke Area vs. Wyoming Valley West football game at Frank Chicknoski Stadium. From left are Ella Alles, Sophia Cromer, Miss GNA Annaleia Rose, Li’Kiah Cooper and Elizabeth Kus.
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