… and granola is a surprise ingredient
Ah, when you’re baking with cinnamon and ground cloves, it smells wonderful.
Those aromas filled the Times Leader test kitchen on a recent weekend, when I whipped up a spice cake in belated honor of our neighbor Roger’s birthday.
“I absolutely love it,” he said. “It smells like Christmas, like gingerbread.”
I knew what he meant. The cake reminded me of gingerbread, too. But there wasn’t any ginger in it — just those other spices and granola. And, to me, it smelled like the autumn holidays, Halloween and Thanksgiving. So let’s not rush the season.
The recipe comes from the family of Ivan Bogan, a 15-year-old cook I met this summer when I was writing about a cooking class for teens held at the Gather Community Space in downtown Wilkes-Barre.
By the end of the session, each student cook was invited to contribute to a recipe collection, and Ivan passed along a spice cake recipe used by three generations of his family.
The recipe calls for a surprise ingredient of sorts — half a cup of My Sister’s Granola. Ivan’s aunt, Laura Carter, created that granola and you can find it at several locations, from Circles on the Square in downtown Wilkes-Barre to The Lands at Hillside Farms in Shavertown, to Creekside Gardens in Tunkhannock and House of Nutrition in Luzerne.
The cake was easy to make, and everyone who tried it (Mark, my mother, Roger and I) found it quite delicious. I did deviate slightly from the recipe, using raisins instead of dried cranberries, and swapping a cup of whole wheat flour for a cup of all-purpose flour. And, while this may be due to a quirk of our oven, I found the cake was completely baked in about 25 minutes, rather than 45.
SPICE CAKE
Wet mixture:
1 cup granulated sugar
1/4 cup butter
1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon
1 1/2 teaspoons ground cloves
1 cup water
1 cup dried cranberries
Dry Mixture:
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
Add-ins:
1/2 cup My Sister’s Granola
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
In a saucepan, combine sugar, butter, cinnamon, cloves, water and dried cranberries. Bring mixture to a boil, then immediately remove from heat. Allow to cool completely.
In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda and baking powder.
Add cooled wet ingredients to dry ingredients and stir until just combined.
Fold in granola.
Place a small saucepan of water in the oven to keep the cake moist as it bakes.
Pour batter into a greased pan and bake for approximately 45 minutes. Let cool before removing from the pan.
Enjoy warm or at room temperature.
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