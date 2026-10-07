The Greater Nanticoke Area Elementary Center announced the winners for September’s Student of the Month. One student from each class is selected who has excelled in acting safely, being responsible, and caring about others. Students, from left, first row, are: Aaron Garcia, Adelyn Flores, Landon Goss, Kassandra Cardona Gamboa, Tayana Filip, Mackenzie McDermott, and Tajhe Carpenella. Second row: Analia Flores, Xavier Grewe, Amari Edwards, Ireland Johnson, Noah Santiago, Dahlia Coledo, Emma Werner, and Safety Patroller of the Month, Aaliyah Burnett-Yarofula. Third Row: Amelia Kerestes, Savannah Crawford, Aleigha Coble, Yashnelyn Zapata De Leon, Bailee Chupcavich, Alexis Smith, and Raelynn Houssock. Missing from photograph is Reagan Ammons.
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