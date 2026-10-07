Kennedy Early Childhood Center in Nanticoke announced the September Student of the Month Winners! These students have excelled in being safe, caring, and responsible. First row: Miley Stedner, Lincoln Gardner, Guinevere Sims, Emily Richards, Olivia O’Brien, Laila Nava, Anissa Harrison, and Sebastian Eddings. Second Row: Jessica Mudzik (Principal), Violet Oster, Amy Tixi Espinoza, Alexis Decker, Sania Yarofulani Boyd, Ailani Owens, Wiler Almanza, Savannah Vanwhy, Kaycee Howell, Victoria Smith, Ella Munster, Hazeley Hook, Lexi Rockel, Melanie Fabian Echevarria, Ariya Chieffo, and Kazimiera Kamionka. Absent: Noah Williams and Shayla Melendez. Not Pictured: Zakaih Parson. The Super Student of the Month was Kaycee Howell.
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