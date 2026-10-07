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Northeast Pennsylvania Alliance presented the Regional Leadership Award recently at a networking reception held at Mohegan Pennsylvania in Wilkes-Barre. The event was attended by over 225 business and community leaders from around the region.

The Regional Leadership Award recognizes an agency, organization, or individual who has made a significant contribution to regional growth, development, and cooperation within the seven-county NEPA region.

This year’s award was presented to Stephen M. Barrouk in recognition of his many years of leadership, dedication, and outstanding contributions to the regional economy, as well as his unwavering commitment to strengthening the Northeastern Pennsylvania community.

NEPA Alliance, a regional community and economic development agency, serves the seven counties of Northeastern Pennsylvania, including Carbon, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike, Schuylkill, and Wayne.

NEPA Alliance services include federal and state grant assistance, business financing, government contracting assistance, international trade assistance, nonprofit assistance, transportation planning, and research and information.