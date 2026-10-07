🔊 Listen to this

Friday Movie Matinee: The Osterhout Free Library will host a free screening of “A Man for All Seasons,” the story of English statesman Sir Thomas More who defied King Henry VIII after Henry rejected the Roman Catholic Church in order to divorce and remarry. 1 to 3 p.m., Oct. 9, in the Reading Room of the library, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. The film is rated G and runs for 2 hours.

The Traveler’s French Conversation Workshop: 6:30 to 8 p.m., Oct. 12, at the West Pittston Library, 200 Exeter Ave., West Pittston. The series continues Oct. 26 and Nov. 9. The workshop is geared toward adults interested in traveling to France or those who studied French in high school or college but never had an opportunity to practice their skills. Participants will learn essential vocabulary for navigating France, asking questions and conversing with locals. French-themed snacks will be provided. Some prior knowledge of French is encouraged but not required. Register through the West Pittston Library website or call 570-654-9847.

Bookish Banter: Teens and young adults are invited to join us for a fun and relaxed book club where you can talk about whatever you’re into — books, movies, games or TV shows. No assigned reading, no pressure, just great conversation and shared interests. 5 to 6:30 p.m., Oct. 14, third floor reading room, Osterhout Free Library, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre.

Family Board Game Night: Put away the screens for an hour and gather around the game table, 6 to 7 p.m., Oct. 15, at the Hazleton Public Library, 55 N. Church St., Hazleton. This all-ages program invites children and their families to choose from a variety of board games, learn something new, or play an old favorite together. Registration opens Oct. 5. To register, call the youth services department at 570-454-2961.

Friday Movie Matinee: The Osterhout Free Library will host a free screening of “Inherit the Wind” from 1 to 3 p.m., Oct. 16, in the reading room of the library, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. The 1960 film is based on a true case from 1925, when two great lawyers argued the case for, and against, a Tennessee science teacher accused of the crime of teaching Darwin’s theory of evolution.

Adult Board Game Night: The Hazleton Area Public Library, 55 N. Church St., Hazleton, will host a free board game night for adults, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Oct. 20, in the community room, Green Street entrance. Plenty of games will be provided, but patrons may bring their own games as well. Please register in advance through the library’s website.

Friday Movie Matinee: The Osterhout Free Library will host a free screening of “All the President’s Men” from 1 to 3:30 p.m., Oct. 23, in the reading room, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. The film tells of reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein from The Washington Post, who uncovered details of the Watergate scandal that led to the resignation of President Richard Nixon. This film is rated PG and runs for 2 hours and 18 minutes.

Faux Stained Glass Halloween Art: Students in third through fifth grade are invited to join Ms. Kelly at 6 p.m., Oct. 28, at the Marian Sutherland Kirby Library, 35 Kirby Ave., Mountain Top, to make a faux stained glass craft with a Halloween theme. We will be using hot glue, paint and regular glue. Registration is required. Please call 570-474-9313 or sign up via the library Facebook page.

Friday Movie Matinee: The Osterhout Free Library will host a screening of “Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit,” 1 to 2:30 p.m., Oct. 30, in the reading room at the library, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. The story follows Wallace and his loyal dog, Gromit, as they set out to discover the mystery behind the garden sabotage that plagues their village and threatens the annual giant vegetable growing contest. This film is rated G and runs for 1 hour and 25 minutes.