Presentation highlights musical history

The Keystone Jazz Orchestra will highlight the history of jazz in Pennsylvania.

State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinki will join the Keystone Jazz Orchestra on stage as a narrator on Nov. 6 in the Lemmond Theater at Misericordia University.

Bass player Paul Rostock, a member of the Keystone Jazz Orchestra, will perform on Nov. 6 in the Lemmond Theater at Misericordia University.

Maestro Marko Marcinko will lead the Keystone Jazz Orchestra in concert in the Lemmond Theater at Misericordia University on Nov. 6 as part of the PA 250 ‘Our Jazz Story’ tour.

Trumpet player Ed Jakuboski, a member of the Keystone Jazz Orchestra, will perform on Nov. 6 in the Lemmond Theater at Misericordia University.

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Pennsylvania’s jazz story is coming to the Back Mountain. Keystone Jazz Orchestra (KJO) will perform PA 250 “Our Jazz Story” at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, in Lemmond Theater at Misericordia University, 301 Lake St., Dallas. The concert is one stop on a five-city tour celebrating Pennsylvania’s rich legacy of jazz.

The PA Jazz Alliance Inc., in partnership with Pennsylvania Creative Industries, the National Endowment for the Arts, and Misericordia University will present this special concert series. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $12 for students. For tickets and information, visit Pajazzalliance.com/pa250.

Directed by Maestro Marko Marcinko, the tour celebrates the significant role Pennsylvania played in the evolution of jazz in America. Originating in New Orleans, the remarkable sound of this genre traveled north along the Mississippi River with the artists who helped shape music history. Jazz found a vibrant home in cities and towns throughout Pennsylvania, where the art form flourished. From early jazz and swing to bebop, post-bop, and modern fusion, Pennsylvania has remained a vital part of jazz history.

Many legendary jazz artists have strong Pennsylvania connections, including John Coltrane, Billie Holiday, Tommy & Jimmy Dorsey, Art Blakey, George Benson, Nina Simone, Henry Mancini, and Benny Golson.

Dedicated to honoring the commonwealth’s finest jazz masters, KJO is an 18-piece, all-star ensemble composed of acclaimed jazz musicians from across Pennsylvania. The orchestra features Nelson Hill, Chris Oatts, Chris Farr, Jason Kush and Rick Matt on saxophone; Eddie Severn, Andy Gravish, Ed Jakuboski and Marcell Bellinger on trumpet; Bill Smith, Kevin McManus, Stafford Hunter and Mark Lusk on trombone; Steve Rudolph on piano; Paul Rostock on bass; Marty Ashby on guitar; vocalist Amy Banks; and Artistic Director Marko Marcinko on drums.

Pennsylvania state representatives and state senators will join the orchestra on stage to narrate the program with projected images illustrating the story. Lead narrators are State Representative Joe Ciresi,146th district, and State Representative Eddie Day Pashinski, 121st district. The performance supports America250PA’s mission to educate, preserve and celebrate Pennsylvania history.

In addition to the concert at Misericordia University, the PA 250 “Our Jazz Story” tour features the following shows:

• 6 p.m., Nov. 1, Mary D’Angelo Performing Arts Center, Mercyhurst University, 501 E. 38th St., Erie. For tickets and information, visit MIAC.mercyhurst.edu.

• 7 p.m., Nov. 5, Lower Moreland High School, 555 Red Lion Road, Huntingdon Valley. For tickets and information, visit lmjazz.cheddarup.com.

• 7 p.m., Nov. 9, Hershey High School, 500 Homestead Road, Hershey. For tickets and information, visit hersheyjazzpa250.com.

• Nov. 17, Manchester Craftsman’s Guild, 1815 Metropolitan St., Pittsburgh. For tickets and information, visit mcgjazz.org.

This special concert series is made possible with support from the National Endowment for the Arts, Pennsylvania Creative Industries, PA Jazz Alliance Inc., Misericordia University, VAST Steel, Ruth’s Chris Steak House Mohegan PA, Dr. Harmar and Leslie Brereton, Visit Luzerne County, and the Luzerne Foundation. To learn about Keystone Jazz Orchestra and the PA Jazz Alliance Inc., visit pajazzalliance.com.