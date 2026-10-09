Shown from left are, first row, Kim Gill, Angie Solano, James Solano, Peter Moses, Diane Hall. Second row, Sarina Drevenak, David Smith, Levi Bonnice, and Matt Bobkowski.

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A. Pickett Construction Inc. continued its longstanding tradition of giving back to the community by hosting its 31st Annual Charity Golf Tournament on Friday, June 5, at Blue Ridge Trail Golf Club.

The tournament is held each year in memory of Dee Solano, whose generosity and commitment to helping others continue to inspire those who knew her. Proceeds from the event benefit the Luzerne Foundation’s Figment of Your Imagination Fund, established in Dee’s honor to support charitable causes that reflect her caring spirit.

Through the Figment of Your Imagination Fund, this year’s tournament supported several organizations, including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Domestic Violence Service Center, and Wyoming Valley Children’s Association.

Over the years, the tournament has become a meaningful tradition for A. Pickett Construction and the many people who return year after year to support the event. The generosity of participants, sponsors, and donors allows the company to continue making a difference in the community while honoring Dee’s legacy.

A. Pickett Construction extends its sincere appreciation to all of the sponsors, golfers, volunteers, employees, subcontractors, vendors, clients, families, and friends who helped make the 31st Annual Charity Golf Tournament a success.

The tradition will continue in 2027 with the 32nd Annual Charity Golf Tournament, scheduled for Friday, June 11, 2027, at Irem Country Club.

For information about participating or sponsorship opportunities, contact A. Pickett Construction Inc. at 570-283-2057.