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NANTICOKE — Luzerne County Community College recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of the Schulman Gallery with an anniversary exhibition and opening reception.

The Schulman Gallery 20th Anniversary Art Exhibition features 84 original works in a variety of media by 44 established and emerging artists. The exhibition includes artists from throughout Northeast Pennsylvania, as well as Maryland and Arizona, with several artists having national and international recognition.

The exhibition will remain on display through Friday, Oct. 23, in the Schulman Gallery, located in Building 14 — Campus Center, Second Floor, on the College’s main campus in Nanticoke. Admission is free to the public.

“Twenty years ago, the Schulman Gallery opened its doors with a mission to promote cultural and artistic appreciation throughout our region,” said Robert Husty, curator of the Schulman Gallery at Luzerne County Community College. “Over those 20 years, the Gallery has continued to build upon that tradition by providing exceptional programming and a professional setting for students, faculty, alumni, established artists and emerging artists to share their work with our community.”

“The Schulman Gallery was made possible through the generosity of the late Dr. Norman Schulman and Mrs. Roxanne Schulman, along with gifts from LCCC faculty, staff, alumni and members of the community,” Husty said. “Dr. and Mrs. Schulman’s lead gift became the first naming gift for a facility in the history of Luzerne County Community College, and their commitment has had a lasting impact on the cultural life of our College and our region.”

The Schulman Gallery was established under the auspices of the Luzerne County Community College Foundation and opened in October 2006. Its grand-opening was held Oct. 20, 2006, featuring The Old Masters Exhibition, which showcased recreations of well-known Old Masters artworks created by LCCC art students.

Over the past two decades, the Gallery has expanded its programming to feature the work of local, regional and nationally recognized artists, as well as exhibitions highlighting LCCC students, faculty and alumni. The Gallery has also hosted community organizations, regional high school visual arts competitions and juried exhibitions.

The Gallery’s programming has reached beyond the local region, including five exhibitions that resulted in visits from foreign diplomats to the United States.

“Luzerne County Community College is proud to celebrate 20 years of the Schulman Gallery and the tremendous contribution it has made to our College and our community,” said LCCC President John Yudichak. “The Gallery represents what a community college can do at its very best — create opportunities for students and artists, bring people together and make the arts accessible to everyone. We are grateful to the Schulman family for their extraordinary generosity and to everyone who has helped make the Gallery a cultural destination in our region.”

“The biggest thing that I enjoy, beside the talent in Northeast Pennsylvania, is seeing the students and the pride they have in their work,” said Mrs. Roxanne Schulman, whose late husband, Dr. Norman Schulman, helped establish the Gallery. “When you talk with them and ask what inspired them and how they came up with their ideas, they get so deep into themselves. Their pride, commitment and dedication come out.”

Schulman said encouraging young artists is particularly meaningful.

“When you have talent that needs to be developed further, you want to do whatever you can to encourage them and support them in any way possible,” she said. “I remember many students just lighting up and being so proud of what they did.”

“I do feel Norman is here in spirit with us tonight,” Schulman said. “He had such a love of art and appreciation for the talent that goes into it, and he’d be so honored to see the people coming through the doors and walking out with a better feeling than when they came in.”

“I feel it’s important to give back,” Schulman said. “I made a living here, I love the people here, and it’s fabulous. I’m from this area, and consequently, it’s what it’s about. I think that’s a stamp we can put on Northeastern Pennsylvania — to support each other and build each other up, not tear each other down.”