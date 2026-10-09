🔊 Listen to this

Breathes there a genealogist who has not agonized over problems like whether someone in an ancestral family is an offspring, a sibling or a cousin because they all have the same given name?

With our season of family-oriented holidays just ahead, there is no more appropriate time to consider problems of names that we find in our genealogy.

Uncertainty can happen because families of the past often stuck with a small number of given names, perhaps for religious reasons or because they wanted a name carried down into another generation.

Some families even followed naming rules, such as the oldest son being automatically named for a grandfather or other relative.

Sometimes the reverse happens: a given name disappears. Remember that our ancestors were generally adventurous and willing to move for new jobs. By the 1870s my mother’s family — out of Ireland by barely two decades — had already spread over two states plus a Canadian province.

Don’t panic. Just keep on studying the census, obituary, church and other standard sources. If an answer exists, that is where you’ll find it.

Remember, though it is sad to contemplate, medical care of the past being what it was, the deaths of babies and young adults was just a very sad fact of life. What’s more, people generally did not live as long as they do today.

Are you finding subtle shifts in the spelling of names? Intake officers did not change immigrant names. In reality, many individuals and families shortened or otherwise changed their “ethnic” names in the belief they would better fit into American society.

The U.S. Census can be a mixed bag. Many people held in slavery came to be listed in the census only by a first name or, sometimes, by no name at all — just gender and age. You will have to go to the 1870 census or later to find your ancestors and then try to work back.

Look for church records and newspaper obituaries as well.

Coal Mining: With Anthracite Mining Heritage Month on the horizon (January 2027), check out the fall edition of “The Heritage,” the quarterly publication of the Northeast Pennsylvania Genealogical Society.

You’ll find a fascinating reprint of a FamilyTree Magazine article on housing in the anthracite regions in the early 20th century. Many of the coal companies built tracts of wood frame homes for their workers. In the article you’ll find descriptions and photos that show you how the mining families of the time lived.

Many of those homes eventually passed into private hands as the coal companies exited the housing business. A good number still exist.

For information on joining the society, which will give you access to its research library and quarterly newsletter, go to nepgsmail@gmail.com.

RootsTech: With RootsTech 2027 drawing near (March 4-6), you can plan your participation in the free online seminars by searching “RootsTech 2027.” There you’ll find the full list of talks and classes you can access from home via your computer.

Events scheduled in Salt Lake City, Utah, are pay events, but the rest are free to anyone with a computer hookup. As in past years, you will find programs by experienced genealogists on getting started, finding the right records, using DNA, researching specific nations and ethnicities and solving problems of all kinds.

Just remember that the times listed for the live events are two hours behind our Eastern Daylight Time.

Don’t worry if you miss something. Most of the talks are archived on the RootsTech site for years afterward.

Local journalism matters, and your support makes it possible. You can help sustain this work by making a donation or choosing one of our subscription options. Subscribers enjoy valuable benefits, including full access to our e-edition, a reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.



Your support helps ensure independent, high-quality local news remains available today and for future generations. Thank you for standing with local journalism. Click for subscription offers.

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader genealogy writer. Reach him at tommooney42@gmail.com.